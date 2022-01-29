“eISL is the perfect platform to kick-start your career in FIFA esports”: Shubham Jadhav, Odisha FC FIFA player

From playing in local tournaments to now getting the opportunity to represent India on an international stage, FIFA esports is gradually growing in the country. Events like the eISL Season 1 help popularize the esports scene by giving a shot to all the FIFA enthusiasts who aspire to become professional players.

League matches of the eISL Season 1 are currently underway. The tournament features 11 teams, out of which four will proceed to the Grand Finals.

Shubham Jadhav is representing Odisha FC, one of the teams in the eISL Season 1. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, he talks about the esports scenario of FIFA in India, his dreams of representing India on a global stage, and more.

Shubham’s take on the FIFA esports scenario in India

Q. Hello, Shubham! Tell us about your journey in the esports world. How old were you when you first played FIFA?

Shubham: It all started when I randomly matched with one player, now a friend of mine, back in 2019 while playing FIFA 19. Despite beating me in the match, he texted me, saying that I am a good player. He eventually introduced me to his group of friends. It became an obvious switch from semi-pro football to FIFA due to my ligament tear (injury).

When Covid 19 struck in 2020, I started taking the game seriously. I used to practice for six to eight hours daily. By the end of the season in FIFA 21, I was ranked No 8 in India, according to the Global Series Ranking. I was also only one game away from representing India in the FIFA E-Nations Qualifiers.

I was a PC FIFA player (offline mode) until 2018. In 2019, I forced my mother to buy me a PlayStation and started my online gaming career.

Q. What is your take on the Indian esports scenario of FIFA? Do you think it gets the same level of attention as the battle royale gaming tournaments?

Shubham: Since it is a console game that can also be played on PC, it will not get the attention that battle royale games get. But I have seen the game’s growth in recent years, and I hope Indian esports organizations or the ISL clubs start looking into it.

Q. Since Indian society has a very stereotypical notion when it comes to professional gaming, did you have to face criticism when you wanted to become a professional player? What were you pursuing before you took up gaming as a career?

Shubham: I am very thankful to my parents for never stopping me from doing something I like. They allowed me to break the taboo that says that one cannot make a career in esports. Of course, with esports, one moment you are at the top, and the other moment, you might find yourself right at the bottom.

I just completed my Bachelor’s in Business Management Studies. Since I am now in the bio-bubble due to the eISL for four months, I am focused on the tourney. Once I am done with the first season, I will try to do something else in academics, maybe an MBA!

Q. Since EA Sports comes up with a new FIFA game every year, what has been your favorite version?

Shubham: My favorite has to be FIFA 19. It was my first competitive season, and there was a particular skill gap in the gameplay, and the metas were fun to exploit.

Q. You were recently signed by Odisha FC. What is the best aspect of being part of this club?

Shubham: I was very surprised when the Indian Super League came up with their esports league, named eISL, and I got the chance to represent Odisha FC. It is a dream come true because I have always wanted to play in the ISL.

Even though it is virtual, it feels like I have completed that dream. The best aspect has to be the fans of the club. They always wish me luck before the match.

Q. The latest league in eISL commenced in November 2021. How has your experience been so far? Which players/teams, in particular, are you watching out for?

Shubham: I am delighted that we have a national league in our country, and eISL is the perfect platform to kick-start your career in FIFA esports. I hope to be here every year and make my mark on it.

The experience has pros and cons, as we’re here living in a bio-bubble, and it’s always tough when you can’t leave the hotel (except for game days). Since all of us here are friends from earlier, it is easier to live in a bio-bubble.

As I am from Mumbai, I like the Mumbai FC team. There is some sort of bias there!

Q. Odisha FC recently won a match against Jamshedpur FC, and you are the only unbeaten player so far. What moment would you consider the highlight of the games you played?

Shubham: The Jamshedpur fixture was a vital three points, and I’m happy to extend my run. At the end of the day, it is a team game, and three points are what matters, so I’m looking forward to the upcoming games. For me, the tournament’s highlight has to be the match against Chennaiyin FC, where we got our first win.

Q. FIFA 21 is one of the medal events in the 2022 Asian Games. Do you have plans on taking part in it?

Shubham: Oh, of course!! We have heard the news of the game being an event at the prestigious Asian Games, but we do not have much idea about it. Let’s see what information we get so we can look into it.

Q. Do you have any plans to participate in the FIFA Global Series 22? What are some of the critical aspects of preparation that you will consider if you get the chance to compete on a global platform?

Shubham: I missed the first FIFA Global Series season by a very close margin. However, I have made it into the second season, which will be held in mid-February, so I am looking forward to it and hoping to give my best. I will prepare for it by playing friendlies against the best players in the region.

Q. What aspects do professional players need to keep in mind while playing tournaments?

Shubham: For me, it has to be confidence and mental strength. That is what separates you from the other competitors.

Edited by Ravi Iyer