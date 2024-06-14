Elden Ring's upcoming update will add new hairstyles, a Recent Items tab, summoning pool features, and more

Elden Ring is scheduled to get a new update right before the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, an upcoming DLC. The patch is scheduled for June 20, 2024, and will also include the Day 1 update needed for all of this DLC's online functionalities. Additionally, the patch will come packed with a plethora of fresh features for the base game.

Among the many new things that will be added to the game alongside the upcoming update are hairstyles for both male and female body types, a Recent Items tab, and additional summoning pool features. These will make co-op and PvP much more seamless for players, especially in the Shadow Realm.

Here's everything you need to know about Elden Ring's upcoming new title update, as well as the new features that will added alongside it.

Elden Ring's new update will add hairstyles, summoning pool features, and a Recent Items tab to the base game

The update is scheduled to come out just a day before Shadow of the Erdtree, which will be released on June 21, 2024. This is perfect as it means players won't have to download the former before jumping into the DLC if they've pre-loaded the downloadable content on their console. However, it should be noted that pre-load for Shadow of the Erdtree is only available for PlayStation consoles.

If you're on Xbox or PC, you will have to download the DLC upon its release. Thankfully, Shadow of the Erdtree doesn't have a large file size, weighing approximately 16 GB. On a decent internet connection, this DLC shouldn't take too long to download.

FromSoftware hasn't revealed the full patch notes for the upcoming title update, but it did detail a few new features that this update will come bundled with. Here's a rundown of some of all the new features coming to Elden Ring with the June 20 patch:

Active Summoning Pools will now be carried over to NG+.

Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled/disabled in the newly added Map Functions Menu.

Only active Summoning Pools will be selected when using the Small Golden Effigy.

Five new hairstyles have been added to the game.

The new hairstyles can be selected during character creation, using the Clouded Mirror Stand or use Rennala's Rebirth feature.

Newly obtained items will be marked with a "!.“

A new tab called "Recent Items" has been added to review recently obtained items.

It should be noted that the update will be preceded by a server downtime of roughly 3 hours. During the server downtime, you won't be able to access Elden Ring's online features, including but not limited to Colosseum and Invasions.