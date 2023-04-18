Elden Ring version 1.09 patch official notes: Fixes to Contagious Fury and Ray Tracing, performance improvements, and more

Elden Ring patch version 1.09 patch is officially live and players will be able to look forward to some of the changes that FromSoftware has introduced in the new update.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the bug fixes that have made their way to Skills, Incantations, Items, and Weapons.

Additionally, with version 1.09 Ray Tracing will also be enabled by default once the update is live. Hence, players will have manually disable it once they have booted up the game.

Elden Ring fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up FromSoftware’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Elden Ring version 1.09 patch official notes

1) Gameplay changes and bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the effects of some Skills, Incantations, Items and Weapons that increased attack power were not applied to Spells and Incantations.

Fixed a bug where the Skill Contagious Fury from the Jellyfish Shield kept increasing attack power when unequipping the shield or switching to a different weapon.

Decreased the poise damage of the Cursed-Blood Slice Skill.

2) About PC Ray Tracing settings

Under certain circumstances, ray tracing has been enabled by default after updating the game to version 1.09.

If Ray Tracing has been unintentionally enabled and is impacting your game, you can disable it from the title menu or in-game by going to System → Graphics → Set Ray Tracing Quality to OFF.

If your game does not start properly or becomes unstable when Ray Tracing Quality is set to Low/Medium/High/Maximum, please consider the following options:

Check the minimum/recommended operating environment of your PC when using Ray Tracing, available at the bottom of this page: https://en.bandainamcoent.eu/elden-ring/news/elden-ring-patch-notes-version-109.

Ensure that your graphics card drivers are updated to the latest version.

The Elden Ring version 1.09 patch notes will be coming out on the following platforms:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Steam

