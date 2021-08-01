Elden Ring will have skill-based matchmaking to improve the PVP experience for players

Elden Ring is an upcoming title by developers From Software and director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Software games are primarily known for their PVE, which means player versus environment experience. People develop builds which they think are the most optimum to tackle all the bosses and enemies within the game. It is excruciatingly difficult, and players usually have to invest a lot of time into the game to ensure a full clear.

However, a certain section of the player base also enjoys the player vs player system or PVP that the game offers. There seems to be some new information that has recently popped up regarding the PVP aspect of Elden Ring.

It is important to keep in mind that the information is primarily based on the author's interpretation of the Play Magazine article. It is translated to English from the Japanese interviews of Miyazaki.

There is no concrete evidence as From Software has not made any official announcement regarding the aspects mentioned in the sections below. Translation from Japanese to English can often get a bit problematic, and there is a chance of misinterpretation.

Skill Based Matchmaking to improve PVP in Elden Ring

The PVP in other From Software titles is focused on invading worlds that other players inhabit. As long as the players are online, they can get invaded at any moment, which can be quite problematic. While the PVP player base definitely enjoys such challenges, people who do not have several hours of experience struggle.

Therefore, Elden Ring has a solution to ensure that such an issue does not happen. First, Elden Ring will introduce skill-based matchmaking. This means that players will be matched against each other at the same skill level and thereby reducing the frustrating element that used to exist within the PVP environment. New players will not have to suffer getting destroyed by experienced players in case they get invaded.

Secondly, the game is probably going to introduce a social space that will be similar to something like Destiny 2. Players can interact with others, form groups, leave messages, and join fights to ensure battles are less challenging for them. This will help to improve the co-op experience a lot more and thereby provide a more lively aspect to the game.

Finally, PVP in the game is supposedly comprised of both invasions as well as arena mode.

These changes are expected to make Elden Ring a completely new experience and provide a brand new direction. It remains to be seen how well From Software manages to implement these ideas and how efficiently they function once the game is officially released.

