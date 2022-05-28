Elon Musk hints Tesla and Space X merch could accept Dogecoin

Earlier today, Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk took the internet by storm with his most recent announcement. In an interesting turn of events, the business magnate hinted that his space exploration company could soon start accepting Dogecoin. The grand announcement came just after Musk bought Twitter for a whopping amount of $44 billion.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk made this grand announcement, eliciting a wave of interesting responses from viewers around the globe.
Read on to learn everything about the possible merch and fans' reactions to the entire matter.
Elon Musk hints at possible SpaceX merch accepting Dogecoin, sending fans into a frenzy
Earlier today, the Tesla and SpaceX boss made a huge announcement stating that Tesla merch can now be brought with Dogecoin. Furthermore, he even hinted at a possible SpaceX merch for the same.
Just a few weeks after making such an enormous investment on Twitter, Elon Musk rolled out this grand news that has certainly created havoc on the internet.
This is not the first time Musk has talked about Dogecoin and the possible SpaceX merch. Musk is a well-known DOGE supporter who last year publicly compared cryptocurrency to other cryptoassets like Bitcoin.
Way back in 2021 after being named as the TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year 2021" Musk even highlighted some major benefits of DOGE when it comes to transactions.
As per the business magante and billionaire himself, Dogecoin has much higher potential than Bitcoin as it's better suited for transactions. Furthermore, he even revealed that bitcoin's traction value is particularly low compared to its cost per transaction.
Going deep into the benefits of Dogecoin, Musk notes:
"Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions. The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin is transactions per day has much higher potential than Bitcoin. Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge and see how it goes."
Fans react to Elon Musk's recent grand announcement regarding dogecoin
Soon after the news came into the limelight, citizens could not help but express their excitement. While the majority of viewers can be seen quite thrilled with Musk's decision, a handful of Twitter users mocked him for his massive Twitter buyout.
So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the fans' responses on the matter.
As expected, the tweet has already reached all corners of the world, amassing over 110k likes and 12k retweets within a couple of hours.