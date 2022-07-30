Emiru reveals her stalker has been institutionalized and explains the matter in-depth

Emily "Emiru" took to Twitch to share an update about her stalker becoming institutionalized. While speaking to her viewers, she revealed how the news came as a relief to her. The stalker hindered Emiru's way of living and forced her to relocate from her hometown to Austin. The streamer subsequently moved in with other OTK members.

Emiru also spoke about the stalker's attempt to contact his family in hopes of finding her, which turned out to be a big security scare for her. It was only after she heard of him being admitted to a hospital that she felt safe about visiting her house.

Emiru recounts her disturbing experience regarding stalkers

With the online community being accessible to most people, creators often find their privacy being compromised. OTK content creator Emiru shared a similarly debilitating experience with intrusive individuals. Speaking to her chat, she revealed that the man who tried to track her had been admitted to a mental institution for a long time.

Although the admittance isn't permanent, she hopes that his time there will help him reform his life. She added:

"The guy who was stalking me and I basically moved here because has of..been institutionalized....He's in a long term mental hospital, so like, he's not like in jail or anything, he's not gonna be there for ever...But like it was just like a big weight of my chest hearing that I guess."

Despite her troubles, she went on to empathize with her stalker's situation. Emiru explained how she would be happy if people like him received psychological help. She further added:

"It kinda made me feel better that if that was what happened because it kinda made me realise like all the people that are like that are struggling with something in their lives, so I really hope he gets the help that he needs."

Feeling relieved after a long time, she divulged that her demeanor had changed due to the distress of being under constant threat. Emiru concluded the segment by mentioning how she has been happier since the news broke and that she can finally focus on her stream without feeling anxious.

Fans react to Emiru's experience with stalkers

Viewers were quick to empathize with Emiru and her distressing experience. The clip was shared on the popular Subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, and went on to receive a lot of comments comforting the streamer. Some also commended her bravery for speaking out:

With that being said, the streaming community expects her to feel safer amongst fellow YouTubers in Austin.

