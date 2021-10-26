"I was endlessly disgusted": HasanAbi cites his problems with Dave Chappelle's Netflix controversy 

Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has stated how popular comedian Dave Chappelle "lost touch" after the latter's Netflix special controversy and revealed how Chappelle is a "boomer yelling about things he cannot understand".

The American stand-up comedian has come under the microscope for making several jokes during his Netflix special, The Closer. The LGBTQIA+ community has dubbed his jokes offensive towards them, and some Netflix employees have even walked out in protest over the release of the show.

HasanAbi has proclaimed himself to be a huge fan of Chappelle. However, he iterated how he felt disgusted and disappointed with some jokes that were made about the community.

HasanAbi disgusted with Chappelle's new special on Netflix

The Twitch star revealed he felt sad for people who liked the show and enjoyed the jokes he cracked.

Here's what he said:

“I was endlessly disgusted [with] boomer-a** Dave Chappelle with his boomer-a** takes on trans people. It was disappointing, to say the least. Even if you’re a Dave Chapelle fan like I am, seeing a mid-a** stand-up special was kind of f**king sad. It was just a boomer yelling about things that he cannot understand.”

HasanAbi went on to reveal how people who liked the show and found it funny are "massive bootlickers".

He further added how being a fan isn't a cogent reason for comprising on your sense of judgment.

Joe Rogan has been friends with the American comedian for a long time now. He was one of the first to appear on the scene to support his friend. He insisted on how Chappelle is “not a homophobic or transphobic person”, and claiming he was "just making jokes", which, in his opinion, shouldn't amount to hate.

Chappelle addressed the issue on October 25, admitting how he's willing to sit down with members of the LGBTQIA+ community and talk about their issues.

On the flip side, he rubbished the backlash he has received thus far, stating he wouldn't be "bending to anybody's demands".

HasanAbi is perhaps one of the most controversial streamers on the purple platform right now. He very recently addressed Valkyrae's RFLCT skincare products, which have come under fire for misleading fans and viewers.

The Twitch sensation unknowingly compared her products to the G Fuel controversy which caused Valkyrae to lose her cool.

Although HasanAbi is one of the most outspoken streamers in the community, his patrons believe he speaks against important issues that concern them, unlike other streamers.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee