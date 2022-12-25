Epic Games Launcher crashes as Death Stranding is released for free

The Epic Games Store might have run into a major problem after offering Death Stranding for free as part of the winter sale. Players can now redeem the game at no cost, and the offer is available for the next 22 hours. The deal has seen unprecedented demand, leading to the store's launcher going down.

The cause for the issue here seems to be an excessive server load, which may have been due to the Death Stranding giveaway. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 is a 15-day program. Both indie and AAA titles have been offered so far. However, tonight's offering is completely different and arguably the biggest in popularity. This is why the digital storefront is seeing such high demand for it that its launcher went down.

Epic Games Launcher crash makes it impossible to install Death Stranding

#EpicGames Epic Games Store on PC is currently slow & having issues causing accounts to be logged out due to Death Stranding being free to claim for PC players today,if you experience any issues with the servers today it most likely is related to this! #EpicGames Launcher Epic Games Store on PC is currently slow & having issues causing accounts to be logged out due to Death Stranding being free to claim for PC players today, if you experience any issues with the servers today it most likely is related to this!#EpicGames #EpicGamesLauncher https://t.co/jMmImLkhto

The store has allowed members to get the game directly from Epic Games website to keep things simple. They can obtain it by accessing their accounts, searching for the game, and adding it to their respective libraries. Subsequently, members can download it anytime they want. As long as the title is redeemed in a specific and valid period of time, the game will stay forever in player libraries.

While Death Stranding can be redeemed through any eligible browser, downloading it will be a separate issue. This will require the involvement of Epic Games' own launcher, as the installation can only take place via the application. Hence, the launcher crashing will lead to major disappointment for anyone who might have wanted to celebrate Christmas night playing the popular title.

Death Stranding is a masterpiece

Directed by Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding is an absolute masterpiece that has owned plenty of plaudits since its release. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where the gap between the living and the dead no longer exists. Players have to transport what's humanity's last hope safely across vast landscapes, but that's easier said than done.

Different enemies will present themselves along the journey; taking them head-on might not be the smartest thing to do. Players must strategically plan their routes to avoid adversaries, as well as other problems, to complete the objectives.

Epic Games members can get Death Stranding Director's Cut for free if they redeem it in the next 24 hours. Once the offer expires, gamers will have to buy the game at full price.

