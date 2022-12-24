Epic Games Store Holiday Sale: Get Metro Last Light Redux for free

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers Metro Last Light Redux to all its members as part of the daily freebies, which becomes the second AAA title to have been offered to the public. Today's offering grants members a part of what many consider an amazing post-apocalyptic trilogy.

Metro Last Light Redux is incidentally the second installation of the epic trilogy, based on the novel Metro 2034. However, the Redux edition has plenty of quality-of-life improvements, which will surely provide an enhanced experience to all who are yet to enjoy the offerings. Epic Games may have found harmony with the post-apocalyptic settings based on their offerings over the last three days.

Since its inception, the digital store has quickly become one of the top destinations for all PC gamers. A big reason for that is the regular offering of premium games for free, and it has been taken to the next level with the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

The Holiday Sale has kicked off a 15-day program where the store offers players a premium game daily. In the form of Metro Last Light Redux, they can enjoy an epic saga without spending anything.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale's Metro Last Light Redux offers an enhanced version of a fan-favorite

The three Metro novels have created a magnificent saga where players are taken on a journey across post-apocalyptic Russia. The brazenness of the destruction and annihilation is there for everyone to see spread across the map and is brought to life by Metro Last Light Redux.

Wario64 @Wario64 Metro Last Light Redux is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Death Stranding is the next free game on Christmas Day bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Metro Last Light Redux is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Death Stranding is the next free game on Christmas Day bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/wnc7HeyGwe

It's one of the best offerings that the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has brought for all the members. While the Redux version might be a bit old compared to modern times, some amazing enhancements exist. For starters, the earlier cap on framerates was removed, and much of the hardware will be able to run at 60 FPS.

Metro Last Light Redux also comes with all the downloadable content that was released following the original launch. The Redux edition provides a comprehensive experience that new players will certainly appreciate. They can also choose to play the game in different styles, thanks to all the different modes.

The Survival mode will turn it into a classic survival horror while the Spartan mode will change the narrative to more of an action-adventure. If players want a real test, there's always the Ranger mode to try out, making the game as realistic and difficult as possible.

Considering that it's available for free at the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, every member should look to add it to their library within the next 24 hours.

Poll : 0 votes