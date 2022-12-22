The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers the 2D version of the Fallout Classic Collection, and members can redeem three classic titles that are considered a critical success by many. The latest offering also becomes the first instance where there's been a trilogy on offer.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale commenced on December 15 and has brought a host of big discounts for all the members. Those who still can't afford to spend any money can choose to expand their libraries by up to 15 titles. The store has been offering a premium title for free each day, and seven games are still to be given out following tonight's release.

Fallout Classic Collection, which can be kept forever for free, is quite different from modern games. Unlike the RPG titles released in the last few years, the games in the trilogy take an isometric view and go back to the game's original roots. While the textures and graphics might seem dated to many, there's ample depth to keep one interested in all three titles.

The Fallout Classic Collection offers exciting gameplay and can be enjoyed for free thanks to the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

Three games are part of the Fallout Classic Collection, and all have unique and interesting gameplay.

Wario64 @Wario64 Fallout 1 + 2 + Tactics are free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Encased will be free tomorrow bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Fallout 1 + 2 + Tactics are free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Encased will be free tomorrow bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/6kCpWJkMpc

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

Unlike the recent titles, all three games have an isometric view and are built around squad-based tactics. They're quite different from what modern titles, namely Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are like. The more recent ones belong to the FPS genre and are more graphic-intensive. Incidentally, Fallout Classic Collection is closer to the original concept of the series.

Players can redeem them for free within the next 23 hours, after which they will have to be bought. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has also allowed them to choose one or two of the three titles, but it's better to redeem all three.

One can enjoy the games as standalone titles, but it's better to start with Fallout Tactics.

Leaks also suggest Encased being offered as a freebie tomorrow, December 22. It remains to be seen if that's the case and what games will arrive in the next few days. Apart from the freebies, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale also has plenty of major discounts on hundreds of titles.

Some games have discount percentages as high as 75%, so it's the perfect time for users to buy them for their collection or their loved ones.

