Epic Games Store x Wuthering Waves Echo starter pack: How to claim free bundle and rewards

Wuthering Waves is currently available for PC, Android, and iOS platforms, offering players a chance to experience developer Kuro Game’s open-world action RPG. Curiously, the game is available via both a standalone Windows client as well as from the Epic Games Store, with neither client possessing any distinct advantage over the other.

The Epic Games Store has released an “Echo Starter Pack” to commemorate the release of the game, which can be claimed for free. Read on to learn more about the pack and its contents.

Wuthering Waves Echo starter pack is up for grabs at the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games page for the pack (Image via Epic Games)

The Wuthering Waves Echo starter pack is available exclusively via the Epic Games Store and can be redeemed by following these steps:

Download and install the game via the Epic Games storefront.

Redeem the bundle in advance to generate a unique code.

Launch and log into the game using an account of your choice.

Make your way to the Redemption Code tab in-game (Terminal > Setting > Other Settings > Account > Redemption Code).

Paste in your CD Key and hit the Confirm button.

The contents of the code will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

The Echo starter pack contains the following in-game items:

Incomplete Echo x1

Premium Tuner x10

Advanced Sealed Tube x5

Note that the codes can only be redeemed once per account - provided you are at Union Level 2 or higher. Make sure to redeem the code before it ultimately expires on June 23, 2024 (11:59 EDT).

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play action RPG from the developer of Punishing Gray Raven, Kuro Games. The title was released worldwide for PC, Android, and iOS devices on May 23, 2024. Wuthering Waves is currently at version 1.0.

