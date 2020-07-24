Esports Awards 2020: Pokimane nominated for Streamer of the Year Award 

The finalists of the Esports Awards 2020 have been announced and the famous streamer Pokimane has been nominated for the 'Streamer of the Year' award. Eleven other finalists join her in this category and the fans can vote for their favourite streamer on the official website of Esports Awards 2020.
Streamer of the Year Finalist: Pokimane
Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is a famous Twitch streamer who creates content on Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, etc. Along with this, she also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos related to her lifestyle. She currently has 5.3 million followers on Twitch along with 5.49 million subscribers on YouTube.
Pokimane recently won the 'Best Twitch Streamer of The Year' award at the Shorty Awards. She was also nominated for the 'Content Creator of the Year' award in the Game Awards 2018.
Esports Awards 2020: Categories & Finalists
Two of the fans who vote for all the five categories will stand a chance to win a VIP ticket to the award show. Here is the list of all the categories along with their nominees:
Streamer of the Year
- Mortal
- Pokimane
- DrLupo
- Summit1g
- Ibai
- Swagg
- Gaules
- CouRageJD
- Asmongold
- XOC
- TimTheTatman
- NICKMERCS
Mobile Game of the Year
- PUBG Mobile
- Free Fire
- Mobile Legends
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Clash of Clans
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- Arena of Valor
Esports Personality of the Year
- Ocelote
- GOLDENBOY
- Nadeshot
- Sjokz
- DrLupo
- Faker
- H3CZ
- FalleN
- Froskurinn
Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Ashley Kang
- Esports Talk
- Musty
- H3CZ
- Nadeshot
- UpUpDownDown
The Esports Collegiate Awards
- NACE
- NUEL
- College Carball
- Kevin Hoang
- Tespa
- Tyrelle Appleton
- Maryville University of Saint Louis
- University of California at Irvine
- Full Sail University
Here is the full announcement video of all the categories:
