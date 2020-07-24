Esports Awards 2020: Pokimane nominated for Streamer of the Year Award 

The finalists of the Esports Awards 2020 have been announced and the famous streamer Pokimane has been nominated for the 'Streamer of the Year' award. Eleven other finalists join her in this category and the fans can vote for their favourite streamer on the official website of Esports Awards 2020.

Streamer of the Year Finalist: Pokimane

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is a famous Twitch streamer who creates content on Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, etc. Along with this, she also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos related to her lifestyle. She currently has 5.3 million followers on Twitch along with 5.49 million subscribers on YouTube.

Pokimane recently won the 'Best Twitch Streamer of The Year' award at the Shorty Awards. She was also nominated for the 'Content Creator of the Year' award in the Game Awards 2018.

Esports Awards 2020: Categories & Finalists

Two of the fans who vote for all the five categories will stand a chance to win a VIP ticket to the award show. Here is the list of all the categories along with their nominees:

Streamer of the Year

Mortal

Pokimane

DrLupo

Summit1g

Ibai

Swagg

Gaules

CouRageJD

Asmongold

XOC

TimTheTatman

NICKMERCS

Mobile Game of the Year

PUBG Mobile

Free Fire

Mobile Legends

Call of Duty: Mobile

Clash of Clans

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Arena of Valor

Esports Personality of the Year

Ocelote

GOLDENBOY

Nadeshot

Sjokz

DrLupo

Faker

H3CZ

FalleN

Froskurinn

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Ashley Kang

Esports Talk

Musty

H3CZ

Nadeshot

UpUpDownDown

The Esports Collegiate Awards

NACE

NUEL

College Carball

Kevin Hoang

Tespa

Tyrelle Appleton

Maryville University of Saint Louis

University of California at Irvine

Full Sail University

Here is the full announcement video of all the categories:

