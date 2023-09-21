Esports Awards 2023: Esports Mobile Player of the Year nominees revealed 

On September 20, 2023, the Esports Awards revealed the nominees for this year's Pro and On-Air categories. Seven players across multiple games have been nominated for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year award. You can now vote for your favorite player on the Esports Awards' official website. The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas on November 30, 2023.

A total of 31 categories have been allocated for the Esports Awards 2023. On July 26, the company unveiled the nominees for 15 categories, including the Esports Mobile Game of the Year.

List of Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2023 nominees at Esports Awards 2023

Here are the players who have been nominated in the Esports Mobile Player of the Year category of the Esports Awards 2023:

Mohamed “Mohamed Light” Tarex (Clash Royale) Frederic 'Bennyqt' Gonzales (MLBB) Gaku 'Gaku' Mukai (Clash of Clans) Erik 'Joker' Granström (Brawl Stars) Burenbayar 'TOP' Altangere (PUBG Mobile) Tensai (Brawl Stars) Peng 'Fly' Yunfei (Honor of Kings)

Mohamed Light, a renowned Egyptian player, made this list after his top-notch performances in Clash Royale tournaments. He lifted the blazing trophy of the Clash Royale League 2022 World Finals. This is the third consecutive time he has been nominated in this category, which highlights just how consistent he has been.

Bennyqt, who hails from the Philippines, is a professional MLBB athlete for ECHO. He was instrumental in his team's victory in the M4 World Championship. He is considered one of the best players in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang scene.

Gaku is a well-known Clash of Clans player who currently plies his trade for Natus Vincere. The 24-year-old star has had a magnificent esports career so far. He was part of QW Stephanie when the team became the 2022 world champions.

Joker, who is currently a member of Reply Totem, led his squad to the Snapdragon Mobile Masters Brawl Stars title. He was awarded the MVP title for his performances.

Top is a famous PUBG Mobile player who has clinched several individual titles in the last two years. The Mongolian star has been playing for Stalwart for approximately two years.

Tensai needs no introduction in the Brawl Stars scene, as he has bagged numerous achievements over the last four years. The 22-year-old currently plays for Crazy Raccoon. He previously played for the Zeta Division and helped his team win two consecutive World Finals titles.

Peng 'Fly' Yunfei, who hails from China, is a pro player in Honor of Kings esports. He has received several MVP awards in the last seven years.