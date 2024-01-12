"Ever since that f**king match, my life's been downhill" - Tyler1 brutally roasts Ludwig and calls him a "worthless f**k"

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" has gone viral on social media after roasting prominent YouTube streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren. On January 12, 2024, Tyler1 hosted his League of Legends livestream, during which he attempted to rank up to Challenger. During the broadcast, he received a $100 donation (in the form of 10,000 Twitch Bits) from a viewer named "mogulmoves." They wrote:

"Hey man, hope the race to Challenger goes great (heart emoji)."

After reading the message out loud for his viewers, the content creator said:

"Thank you, bro! Thank you. It will. It is! Actually, it couldn't go any better."

When fans informed him that the message was sent by none other than Ludwig, he went on a rant and remarked:

"That's Ludwig? Then f**k that f**king disgusting, ugly, piece of untalented, unskilled s**t! Ever since that f**king match, my life's been downhill. Worthless f**k!"

Timestamp: 05:26:55

"He harbors so much resentment" - Ludwig responds to Tyler1's brutal roast

During a broadcast on the same day, Ludwig ranked prominent YouTubers and content creators on a tier list based on how quickly they responded to his calls/messages.

At the 34-minute mark, Ludwig checked out Tyler1's Twitch broadcast and donated $100 with the message mentioned earlier. He burst out laughing after hearing the streamer go on a rant and say his "life had been downhill" since their collaboration.

Ludwig said:

"You're having a child. You literally are having a child! Like, isn't that... that's crazy! You're having a f**king child... okay, that's crazy."

Timestamp: 00:35:10

When it came to placing the League of Legends personality on the tier list, the Los Angeles-based streamer said:

"I don't know where to rank that. I assume C-tier because I couldn't call him. You know what? He answered the ping pretty quickly. No, I'm not putting him in the S-tier. Okay (the YouTuber places Tyler1 in the S-tier), it was a quick reply. I suppose it was quick. It only took one ding for the Bits to hit."

Ludwig then joked that the 28-year-old "harbors resentment":

"That's crazy. He harbors so much resentment. All I did was play League (of Legends) at the best of my abilities. It just turns out my abilities were low."

What happened between Tyler1 and Ludwig?

Tyler1 and Ludwig competed in Jimmy "MrBeast's" $150,000 League of Legends tournament in 2022, which served as the catalyst for their tussle. Unfortunately, they ended up losing, as MrBeast's team dominated the best-of-three series.

During a livestream on July 12, 2022, the Missouri native discussed his experience playing at the event and criticized Ludwig's League of Legends skills. He said:

"He would literally lose to bots. And he's sitting there... and he wants to play Thresh! I'm like, Nautilus is Thresh but easier, you know. He's like, 'I am a clean Fiddlesticks, Thresh two-trick!' Oh, my god, bro!"

He also said he was shocked to learn that Ludwig had not reached the required level (Level 30) for League of Legends ranked matches.