Every launch character in Marvel Snap

Marvel fans and card game players alike are getting super excited for Marvel Snap.

This is supposed to be a fast-paced card game where the characters are all heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe. While some of the finer mechanics of the game look interesting, many fans will likely be playing this mobile game just to use their favorite characters in battle. Here's a list of heroes and villains that fans can expect to see at launch.

Which heroes and villains can gamers play as in Marvel Snap on release?

The developers of Marvel Snap have already confirmed that they plan to release many more cards in the future. However, there will only be a core group of characters that will be available at launch. Those characters are as follows:

Captain America, the Star-Spangled man with a plan

Cosmo, the sentient space dog

Ghost Rider, an incredibly scary biker

Iceman, master of all things frozen in the X-Men

The Infinaut, a tremendously powerful character who can travel between dimensions

Multiple Man, capable of cloning himself at will

Scarlet Witch, the incredibly op sorcerer

Shang Chi, Marvel’s resident Kung Fu legend

Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger

Captain Marvel, a femme fatal from outer space

Deadpool, the immortal joke-teller

Doctor Strange, the sorcerer supreme

Drax, the literal and ferocious member of the Guardians of the Galaxy

Psylocke, an X-Men member with Psychic powers

While each of these characters is guaranteed to be released at launch, it may not be the last time fans see them. As part of their initiative to constantly be adding new characters, Marvel Snap will be publishing alternate versions.

Many characters will be available, including Riri Williams (Image via Second Dinner)

These alternate cards will be of a hero that’s already been featured, but they will have different art and a different motif. For example, there will be a modern-looking Wolverine card and a retro one with some 16-bit art.

There are a couple of other characters fans might be able to expect since they were shown in the trailer. One of them was America Chavez, who fans will be familiar with if they’ve seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Another is Riri Williams, a young girl who is able to make her own Iron Man suit. In addition to this, a beefed-up Black Panther skin was shown, which appeared to be a mash-up between Black Panther’s normal suit and the Hulkbuster Iron Man armor from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Edited by Siddharth Satish