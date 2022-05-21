Every launch character in Marvel Snap

Marvel fans and card game players alike are getting super excited for Marvel Snap.
This is supposed to be a fast-paced card game where the characters are all heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe. While some of the finer mechanics of the game look interesting, many fans will likely be playing this mobile game just to use their favorite characters in battle. Here's a list of heroes and villains that fans can expect to see at launch.
Which heroes and villains can gamers play as in Marvel Snap on release?
The developers of Marvel Snap have already confirmed that they plan to release many more cards in the future. However, there will only be a core group of characters that will be available at launch. Those characters are as follows:
- Captain America, the Star-Spangled man with a plan
- Cosmo, the sentient space dog
- Ghost Rider, an incredibly scary biker
- Iceman, master of all things frozen in the X-Men
- The Infinaut, a tremendously powerful character who can travel between dimensions
- Multiple Man, capable of cloning himself at will
- Scarlet Witch, the incredibly op sorcerer
- Shang Chi, Marvel’s resident Kung Fu legend
- Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger
- Captain Marvel, a femme fatal from outer space
- Deadpool, the immortal joke-teller
- Doctor Strange, the sorcerer supreme
- Drax, the literal and ferocious member of the Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psylocke, an X-Men member with Psychic powers
While each of these characters is guaranteed to be released at launch, it may not be the last time fans see them. As part of their initiative to constantly be adding new characters, Marvel Snap will be publishing alternate versions.
These alternate cards will be of a hero that’s already been featured, but they will have different art and a different motif. For example, there will be a modern-looking Wolverine card and a retro one with some 16-bit art.
There are a couple of other characters fans might be able to expect since they were shown in the trailer. One of them was America Chavez, who fans will be familiar with if they’ve seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Another is Riri Williams, a young girl who is able to make her own Iron Man suit. In addition to this, a beefed-up Black Panther skin was shown, which appeared to be a mash-up between Black Panther’s normal suit and the Hulkbuster Iron Man armor from Avengers: Age of Ultron.