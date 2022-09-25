“Every situation relates to one another” - Disguised Toast explains how the recent Twitch controversies relate to each other

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" took to his livestream to comment on the whirlwind September has been so far in terms of drama and controversies within the streaming community.

For context, this month has already recorded multiple fiascos. These include Twitch streamer ItsSliker's infamous money-swindling scandal, CrazySlick getting called out for perpetrating s*xual misconduct in 2020, and Mizkif being criticized for palliating the victim and also being exposed for using racial slurs in 2018.

Reacting to the entire drama, the Taiwanese-Canadian streamer described the situation by implying that each event had some common aspects. He said:

“Every situation relates to one another because there's like the Sliker gambling thing and gambling money is the regular gambling thing. There's the xQc, Hasan, Train, Poki, back and forth. There's the QTCinderella Sh*tcamp thing... There's the Mizkif part as well with the allegations, then it goes to the CrazySlick one..."

Disguised Toast lists all the "issues" September has had so far

Even though Jeremy wasn't an active part of the entire debacle that has been going on over the past couple of weeks, the streamer decided to throw some shade onto the situation.

Speaking about the number of controversies, the 30-year-old streamer suggested that each drama, despite being engendered separately, was followed one after the other creating a chain of events.

For example, the ItsSliker gambling fiasco prompted Twitch to deplatform the category, which resulted in a skirmish between Tranwreckstv (who is an advocate of gambling on stream) and Mizkif. The former, in turn, disclosed some accusatory details of the OTK co-founder being involved in a s*xual assault cover-up scheme.

(Timestamp: 1:40:36)

After listing all the events on the livestream, the OfflineTV member added:

"Am I missing anything? is that everything. Oh, then Destiny's involved in someway and Hasan's community are saying bad words now... And Maya was involved and this guy called Cyr is involved..."

Continuing his rant, Disguised Toast went on to suggest that not all the incidents were necessarily related. However, the fact that each had overlapping involvements meant that it created a butterfly effect. He added:

"I feel like it's like 10 different issues, that I would say isn't even connected, but it's pretty much just like, 'Oh, you wanna talk about this? Well, if we're gonna talk about this, why don't we talk about that?'"

Fans react as Disguised Toast provides his take on September's events

Reacting to Jeremy's take about everything being a chain of events, fans shared a lot of comments. Some even suggested adding the likes of Andrew Tate and Alinity to the mix.

Here are some of the reactions:

Given the sheer number of big names involved in the situation, it remains to be seen if further chapters will be added in the coming weeks.

Many of the streamers who have been involved are known associates of OfflineTV. However, aside from Pokimane (who has been partially involved), OTV members such as LilyPichu and Scarra have maintained a fair amount of silence on the matter so far.

