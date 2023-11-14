"Everybody was enjoying it": Lirik slams The Game Awards for not nominating Hogwarts Legacy for Game of the Year

Twitch variety streamer Saqib "Lirik" recently went off at this year's rendition of The Game Awards after Hogwarts Legacy was not nominated for the Game of the Year title. The game, set in the wizarding world known most popularly through the Harry Potter franchise, went viral after its release in February 2023. It has sold over 15 million copies and generated over $1 billion worth of revenue for the game's developer, Avalanche Software.

The game has invariably left a mark on the gaming community this year, and noting this, Lirik stated:

"Everybody was playing it. It was on all social media, and everybody was enjoying it."

"Who doesn't like going to a f**king magic school?" - Lirik goes off at The Game Awards for ghosting Hogwarts Legacy from The Game of the Year category

[Timestamp: 02:08:46]

In a recent stream, Saqib went over the website of The Game Awards and was not very happy to see Hogwarts Legacy not included as a nomination under the Game of the Year category.

According to him, the game deserved to be included since it was an enjoyable experience to play for the general population, whereas he stated earlier in the stream that other titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were rather "forgettable":

"Literally when this game came out, everybody was playing it. It was on all social media and everybody was enjoying it. Noone was like, 'This game f**king sucks'. 'Cause if you like Harry Potter which is like 95 percent of people, unless youre some weird f**king emo f**k, the 5 percent."

He further talked about how the average gamer would enjoy Hogwarts Legacy since it hits all the sweet spots for a nostalgic game, which has attracted even older gamers to try the title out.

This is because the game's universe revolves around the Harry Potter movie franchise, which was an integral part of many people's childhood. Also, the wizarding world has always been very intriguing for young players, as evident by the game's success. Lirik stated:

"Most likely if you're a kid you're gonna like Harry Potter 'cause who doesn't like going to a f**king magical school and eating f**king frog chocolate that's magical, you know? So, it has the ingredients, sotit hits on your f**king childhood movie watching in the best game form. This isn't just taking the Harry Potter IP and taking a sh*t on it... How is this not part of the list?"

Netizens react to Lirik's comments

Redditors were not quite on the same page as Lirik. They stated that even though Hogwarts Legacy was a fun experience and enjoyable to play, it failed to create the right simulated environment as it should in a school.

They also stated that the Rockstar title, Bully, did a better job at setting up an immersive environment despite being an older game:

Fans compare Hogwarts Legacy's school environment to that of the Rockstar title, Bully. (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Users further mentioned how nostalgia and gameplay quality are two different aspects that need to be addressed individually. According to them, while the game did truly make for a nostalgic experience, it was a "mediocre" game:

Users talk about differentiating a nostalgic game from one that is good. (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Some other prominent reactions include:

Comment byu/KingofMemes69_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/KingofMemes69_ from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Being one of the biggest faceless content creators on Twitch, Saqib "Lirik" has streamed for a total of 14,000 hours, with over 2.95 million followers on the platform.

He averages around 21,000 viewers on his livestreams, playing various games, such as the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Half Sword, and Alan Wake II. The streamer is watched for approximately 740,000 hours weekly.