“Everybody wants to see that” - Logan Paul and co. discuss possible fight between KSI and Jake Paul on their podcast

ImPaulsive co-hosts Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko shared their thoughts on the possible JJ "KSI" v Jake Paul fight. Although their rivalry dates back to 2018 when influencer boxing started to gain prominence, KSI and Jake have recently been quite abrasive towards each other on social media.

The British YouTuber even gave the American an ultimatum, offering a possible matchup at Wembley Stadium.

Although Logan has been on the fence about this particular topic, co-host Mike Majlak has been vocal about the potential bout between the two influencers. He said:

“Everybody wants to see that.”

"Get some more experience under his belt": Logan Paul believes KSI needs time to prepare for the fight

Jake Paul has been a constant presence in the world of influencer boxing. He has fought several athletes over the past couple of years, including Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, KSI has been more focused on his music career and other businesses. He did, however, make a triumphant return to the ring last weekend. Predicting a possible fight between the two, Mike Majlak said:

"If you put JJ and Jake Paul in a ring today, Jake Paul wins that fight"

Emphasizing the difference between the two personalities, Majlak further added:

"KSI is a monster, he is an animal in that ring, he was back with those f**king overhands last night, he throws intense punches, he hits body shots, he's an incredible fighter and he's gonna be a great fighter but the thing is Jake doesn't do anything else (apart from boxing)"

However, Mike also added that his predictions may change in a year or six months provided JJ continues to train. Meanwhile, Logan took a neutral stance on the debate. He said:

"Looks like he wants to oil up his machine a little more, get some more experience under his belt before he fights Jake, which I don't mind"

The group also agreed that the match is "inevitable," with everyone within the internet community wanting to witness the spectacle.

Fans react to the prediction

With both JJ and Jake Paul having a large fanbase, predictions have been mostly mixed and conflicting. Although Jake has more experience, many experts believe that the British YouTuber has a bigger "heart". Here are some of the tweets shared in response to the ImPaulsive clip:

Mr Feelgood @MrFeelgood100 @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI KSI have not been fighting top level competition like Jake... KSI would get smoked. This is my prediction; KSI wil run aggressively towards jake with his hands down and throw a jab which Jake counters with a right counter punch and knocks KSI out in 2 min of 1st round. Wanna bet @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI KSI have not been fighting top level competition like Jake... KSI would get smoked. This is my prediction; KSI wil run aggressively towards jake with his hands down and throw a jab which Jake counters with a right counter punch and knocks KSI out in 2 min of 1st round. Wanna bet

iTzCompadre @iTzCompadre @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI They should both keep fighting opposition. Build this up for a bit. And when one or the both of them are done with boxing. They should fight each other. Because what do they do after they fight each other ? That is the endgame after all. @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI They should both keep fighting opposition. Build this up for a bit. And when one or the both of them are done with boxing. They should fight each other. Because what do they do after they fight each other ? That is the endgame after all.

Yello @wegzz_ @NikadaNK @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI Listen here.., jake will beat Anderson Silva, not cause he is better, but because Silva is old, Jake Paul never fights actual boxers or younger fighters and eventually KSI will have enough bouts under his belt of worthy fighters that Jake will be just another journeymen for KSI.. @NikadaNK @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI Listen here.., jake will beat Anderson Silva, not cause he is better, but because Silva is old, Jake Paul never fights actual boxers or younger fighters and eventually KSI will have enough bouts under his belt of worthy fighters that Jake will be just another journeymen for KSI..

MDT @DefinitelyMDT @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI For now Jake but maybe JJ in the future, JJ only recently boxed after years. @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI For now Jake but maybe JJ in the future, JJ only recently boxed after years.

Dan @DanKavanagh05 @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI Everyone’s forgetting jj did call jake out and he ran for years. And he did what jj is doing now he gained experience learnt how to fight and as soon as jj left and focused on music jake is suddenly ready. @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI Everyone’s forgetting jj did call jake out and he ran for years. And he did what jj is doing now he gained experience learnt how to fight and as soon as jj left and focused on music jake is suddenly ready.

mulla @lmullaofficial1 @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI if ksi keeps fighting people like swarmz or pineda, jake paul sleeps ksi in two rounds. however, if ksi starts fighting and even beating credible opponents such as tommy fury, salt papi and slim, it becomes more competitive, although, i still think jake paul wins regardless. @impaulsive @jakepaul @KSI if ksi keeps fighting people like swarmz or pineda, jake paul sleeps ksi in two rounds. however, if ksi starts fighting and even beating credible opponents such as tommy fury, salt papi and slim, it becomes more competitive, although, i still think jake paul wins regardless.

KSI has already expressed his desire to return to the ring in January with the likes of Logan Paul and JiDion. With that being said, the match between him and Jake is not expected to take place before 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul