“Everybody wants to see that” - Logan Paul and co. discuss possible fight between KSI and Jake Paul on their podcast

ImPaulsive co-hosts Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko shared their thoughts on the possible JJ "KSI" v Jake Paul fight. Although their rivalry dates back to 2018 when influencer boxing started to gain prominence, KSI and Jake have recently been quite abrasive towards each other on social media.
The British YouTuber even gave the American an ultimatum, offering a possible matchup at Wembley Stadium.
Although Logan has been on the fence about this particular topic, co-host Mike Majlak has been vocal about the potential bout between the two influencers. He said:
“Everybody wants to see that.”
"Get some more experience under his belt": Logan Paul believes KSI needs time to prepare for the fight
Jake Paul has been a constant presence in the world of influencer boxing. He has fought several athletes over the past couple of years, including Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
Meanwhile, KSI has been more focused on his music career and other businesses. He did, however, make a triumphant return to the ring last weekend. Predicting a possible fight between the two, Mike Majlak said:
"If you put JJ and Jake Paul in a ring today, Jake Paul wins that fight"
Emphasizing the difference between the two personalities, Majlak further added:
"KSI is a monster, he is an animal in that ring, he was back with those f**king overhands last night, he throws intense punches, he hits body shots, he's an incredible fighter and he's gonna be a great fighter but the thing is Jake doesn't do anything else (apart from boxing)"
However, Mike also added that his predictions may change in a year or six months provided JJ continues to train. Meanwhile, Logan took a neutral stance on the debate. He said:
"Looks like he wants to oil up his machine a little more, get some more experience under his belt before he fights Jake, which I don't mind"
The group also agreed that the match is "inevitable," with everyone within the internet community wanting to witness the spectacle.
Fans react to the prediction
With both JJ and Jake Paul having a large fanbase, predictions have been mostly mixed and conflicting. Although Jake has more experience, many experts believe that the British YouTuber has a bigger "heart". Here are some of the tweets shared in response to the ImPaulsive clip:
KSI has already expressed his desire to return to the ring in January with the likes of Logan Paul and JiDion. With that being said, the match between him and Jake is not expected to take place before 2023.