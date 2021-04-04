Everything players need to know about Pokemon Sword and Shield's Easter event

Sword and Shield players that are fans of rabbit-like Pokemon are in luck, as the Nintendo Switch games will be featuring them for the next few days.

During Max Raid battles, a variety of Easter-themed Pokemon will be available to catch, though the most highly anticipated is one coming to five-star Raids. The shiny version of Azumarill will be making appearances in these raids during this limited-time event ending on April 4th.

The highly-sought-after shiny will have a two percent chance of showing up, so players must make any opportunity they get count!

Shiny Azumarill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There will be other rabbit Pokemon showing up in Raid Battles as well, including Marill, Buneary, Bunnelby, regular Azumarill, Diggersby, and Lopunny. There's one more awesome Easter-related Pokemon that will be popping up: Gigantamax Cinderace.

Unfortunately for Sword and Shield players, the Gigantamax version of Cinderace won't be available for capture in-game It will only show up in five-star raids, but it is still worth battling as a player will receive extra candies and a great deal of experience for their Pokemon upon defeating it.

This Easter event came with a sigh of relief for players of the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, as the previous Max Raid Battle event was essentially an April Fool's joke.

The past event featured only Magikarp (a pitifully weak Pokemon) in the dens across the Wild Area, and players weren't even given the opportunity to catch them.

While they still dropped rare and useful items upon being beaten, players usually look forward to a chance at catching a variety of rare Pokemon during these events.

It seems things will be returning back to normal with Max Raid Battles once the Easter event has concluded on the evening of April 4th.

