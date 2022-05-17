Evil Dead: The Game — How to complete It's Not Gonna Let Us Go mission

The fourth mission in Evil Dead: The Game is challenging but certainly worth it.

Completing it will give players access to Pablo Simon Bolivar. Fans of the franchise may recognize him from the Ash vs The Evil Dead series. Considering that he is a great support, gamers will want to get him by completing this chapter. It will take quite a while, but it’s far from impossible.

Fourth Evil Dead: The Game mission gets players Pablo Simon Bolivar

The first thing gamers will want to do when they start this mission is gear up inside the cabin that appears right in front of Pablo. The car is marked, but it’s best to avoid that until Pablo is well equipped.

They can choose between a pistol, a rifle, and a revolver. Pablo should pick up all three, but it’s the revolver that he will make the most use of due to reliability. It’s also a good idea to pick up the Shemp’s Cola and amulet inside the cabin.

Now, users can jump in the car and hit the road. They shouldn’t find too much opposition here, just some low-level Deadites that get shredded with the revolver. If possible, go for headshots (two of them KO these enemies).

One important thing to note about the car is that it’s considered a “dark place” in Evil Dead: The Game. That means that Pablo’s fear meter can rise a bit if he is in the car for too long. Whenever possible, players should stop on their way within lit areas and deplete their fear meter.

If any of the Deadites also drop a machete, it’s great to pick it up, as Pablo doesn’t come with an excellent melee option.

Pablo makes good use of the revolver in this mission (Image via Saber Interactive)

The user’s goal is to reach a glowing red cabin. When inside, they will be surprise attacked by five Deadites, but they shouldn’t be problematic, especially if gamers have picked up a machete.

This cabin is where Pablo gets the El Brujo amulet. From here on out, enemies will get a lot scarier, so players are going to want to avoid combat as much as possible.

The next objective is to get Ash’s hand. Keep in mind that enemies will be able to see Pablo in between objectives, even with El Brujo. This is where users will want to be as stealthy as possible.

A huge boss will attack if they try to enter the house at Dead End through the front. Therefore, it’s highly advised to go through the back. Here, gamers will find tons of ammunition that should carry them through the rest of the mission.

Next, it looks like Pablo will need to pick up some gas. Unfortunately, the boss Eligos is waiting for them at the gas station. Eligos is one of the more demanding Evil Dead bosses. Thankfully, though, there is a sawblade gun that players could pick up in the house with Ash’s hand. This gun is very effective against Eligos.

The easiest way to beat Eligos is to hide behind cover when it attacks. Afterward, Pablo can use the sawblade to chunk this boss’ health down. Rinse and repeat until Eligos bites the dust. From there, users can just hop back in the car and escape.

Edited by Ravi Iyer