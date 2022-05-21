EVO Champ banned from EVO, Twitch, and Combo Breaker for violating code of conduct

In a sudden turn of events, Seon-Woo "Infiltration" has been banned from Twitch, EVO, Combo Breaker, and other important events for violating Twitter's code of conduct. For both the events in which he already registered himself this year, refunds are being processed.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Infiltration informed his fans about the bans he'd received.

Infiltration has been hit with a sudden Twitch ban, sending fans into a frenzy

Infiltration, or EVO Champ, revealed that he was now banned from the upcoming Combo Breaker along with EVO and Twitch.

INFILTRATION @INFILTRATION85 1. Banned from CB & EVO

2. Twitch blocked my account without msg or email

3. Ian walker sent me an email to do interview about CB & EVO(and this guy posted about my case in 2018 things in Kotaku then blocked me on Twitter).



Everything happened in a day. 1. Banned from CB & EVO2. Twitch blocked my account without msg or email3. Ian walker sent me an email to do interview about CB & EVO(and this guy posted about my case in 2018 things in Kotaku then blocked me on Twitter).Everything happened in a day. https://t.co/kDIYG3rbba

The streamer even highlighted the fact that there was absolutely no explanation for his ban. Moreover, the purple platform had banned his account without offering any prior emails or messages. However, more interestingly, in response to all of this, the streamer made a post on TwitLonger where he properly expressed himself.

As per the streamer, EVO and Combo Breaker didn't give him anything other than a page link that shows their code of conduct. Providing some details on what happened, Infiltration said:

"To my surprise, I received an email at 9 AM KST, May 20th, 2022, from the organizers of EVO. The summary of the email was in regards to my consideration of my entrance to their tournaments. In short, they are not allowing my entry to its tournaments and will process my refund."

He continued,

"While I was in shock to receive such information, I wanted to know exactly what were the checklists they’ve gone through to make their decision to stop my further activities in entering open tournaments."

Infiltration said he would issue a statement on the matter and believes that this can be resolved with a proper conversation. With so much going on, it seems like the next few days will offer more information on the bans. This means that fans may have to wait a bit longer to get more details.

Fans react to Infiltration's ban on Twitch and other prominent events

As soon as the news of the ban was made public, fans rushed to Twitter to share their opinions on the matter.

While the majority of viewers are trying to understand the real reason behind the sudden decision, a handful of viewers went on to brutally roast Twitch for its unjustifiable bans.

Notably, fans are quite furious about the ban as no one knows exactly what happened here.

Rock John Axe @RockJohnAxe @INFILTRATION85 I don’t understand, Bum1six says N word 50 times a stream and hasn’t been banned. Don’t get me wrong, I love Bum and he works hard, but I hardly think that’s a reason for infil to be banned. @INFILTRATION85 I don’t understand, Bum1six says N word 50 times a stream and hasn’t been banned. Don’t get me wrong, I love Bum and he works hard, but I hardly think that’s a reason for infil to be banned.

Sjenke @SjenkeV @INFILTRATION85 Infiltration just leave the FGC man. At this point it might be a blessing in disguise. I see this woke shit imploding in the near future. The real ones will miss you but its only a matter of time now @INFILTRATION85 Infiltration just leave the FGC man. At this point it might be a blessing in disguise. I see this woke shit imploding in the near future. The real ones will miss you but its only a matter of time now

AJAE @AjaeStreams @INFILTRATION85 God Allows bad stuff to happen to his strongest soldiers, as many doors close, many more shall open but it’s your choice if you wish to look into the open ones and let go of the closed ones. @INFILTRATION85 God Allows bad stuff to happen to his strongest soldiers, as many doors close, many more shall open but it’s your choice if you wish to look into the open ones and let go of the closed ones.

Slicer @Slicer_FGC

youtu.be/Cx1J2CzNnS8 @INFILTRATION85 Call them, back when humor was still a thing @INFILTRATION85 Call them, back when humor was still a thingyoutu.be/Cx1J2CzNnS8

Soulsvania @soulsvania @INFILTRATION85 I'm not here to defend Infiltration, what he said was stupid and the guy was playing with fire (he already got a couple of controversies in the past). But the fact that he was quickly banned from Evo, which is co-owned by Pokimane, known for also spitting the N-word, baffles me. @INFILTRATION85 I'm not here to defend Infiltration, what he said was stupid and the guy was playing with fire (he already got a couple of controversies in the past). But the fact that he was quickly banned from Evo, which is co-owned by Pokimane, known for also spitting the N-word, baffles me.

Zparkjow @zparkjow @INFILTRATION85 im sure the twitch thing will get sorted out, the Tournament ban is fucked up tho, hope some FG people speak out about it @INFILTRATION85 im sure the twitch thing will get sorted out, the Tournament ban is fucked up tho, hope some FG people speak out about it

Being one of the most prominent video game streaming-centric platforms, Twitch is quite strict when it comes to rules, policies, and codes of conduct. However, from getting brutally roasted for its gambling streams to making unnecessary changes in the monetization system, Twitch has seen its fair share of criticism in the past couple of years.

Many streamers have been the victims of unnecessary bans on the platform, and it's hard to tell whether things will improve for content creators going forward.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh