Evos Reborn, Knights, and three other teams eliminated from PMGC 2022

Some famous PUBG Mobile teams' journey came to an end at the 2022 PMGC following their poor execution in the Group Green. Evos Reborn, a wildly popular Indonesian organization, is one of those that didn't perform as well as their fans expected them to.

They had begun their Global Championship campaign on a good note, and while the team secured the second spot after the first day, they couldn't continue their rhythm into the next three days.

Evos Reborn fails to perform in PMGC 2022

At the global level, every team has to maintain their consistency and confidence as all contenders have the skills to beat anyone.

Evos Esports, who had 65 points on Day 1, performed badly in their next three days, scoring 14, 23, and 15 points respectively. The team didn't even accumulate as many points in the last 18 games as they had on Day 1, which shows how much confidence they lost day by day in the event.

The five-man squad picked up 67 eliminations in which former Bigetron star Microboy had 21 and Lyzerg took 17. In total, the team garnered 117 points and finished in the 13th spot on the overall scoreboard.

The top 11 teams from the PMGC Group Green have advanced to the next stage where the top three received their Grand Finals' tickets while the remaining eight moved to the Survival Phase.

Eliminated teams from PMGC 2022

1) One Million (Moroccan)

2) Evos Reborn (Indonesia)

3) Donuts USG (Japan)

4) Yodoo Alliance (Malaysia)

5) Knights (North America)

Apart from Evos Reborn, popular North American squad Knights had a shocking performance in the PMGC as they had dominated runs in their regional tournaments this year. The team collected only 98 points in 24 matches and placed in the 16th spot. After failing in many matches, they tried to play aggressively but unfortunately it didn't work.

Koops @Koops_PUBGM ggs, i got to play against the best and got bodied, see you guys next year ggs, i got to play against the best and got bodied, see you guys next year ✌️

One Million, Yoodo Alliance, and Donuts USG are the other three teams that could not make it to the next stage. However, they gained experience from the event which will help them in their future tournaments.

GodLike Stalwart was the table topper in the PMGC Group Green, who collected 260 points, including 109 eliminations. Nova Esports from China finished behind them in second spot with 255 points. With the thrilling last match performance, Fire Flux claimed third spot with 248 points. These three sides have sealed their seats in the Grand Finals.

