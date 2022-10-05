North American team Knights qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022

Knights have cemented their place in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 after scoring the most points throughout the 2022 North American rankings.

The rankings to qualify for the PMGC are determined by the cumulative points raked during the spring and fall seasons of the Pro Leagues.

The team has accumulated 1729 overall points by topping three of the four stages. Furthermore, they recently claimed the PMPL NA Fall crown in emphatic fashion. As a sign of their dominance, the next best team Nova Esports lagged behind by more than 130 points.

PMGC 2022 North America rankings (top 5)

These are the top 5 sides from PMGC 2022 North America:

Knights - 1729 points Nova Esports - 1587 points Back2Back - 1184 points Wall StreetBets - 1154 points Korean BBQ - 1047 points

Knights' performances in 2022 PMPL

PMPL NA 2022 Spring

The spring split was held from March 21 - May 1, 2022, with a total of 20 North American squads fighting for glory. The Knights dominated the league stages by topping all three weeks and banking 607 points. However, the team delivered average performances in the finals and finished fourth. In total, the Knights accumulated 779 points from this tournament, which was won by XSET.

PMPL NA 2022 Fall

The fall season, played from August 30-October 2, was once again dominated by Knights. The team placed second in the first week and fifth in the second. However, they went onto obliterate the lobby in the third week. They carried their third-week momentum into the finals to win the trophy.

The side crossed the 1000-point mark in this split to end at 1024 points in total. Their star player, Koops, received the MVP award in the fall season. Meanwhile, Nova Esports finished second.

About PMGC 2022

Kicking off on November 22, the competition will run for two months and conclude on January 23. A total of 48 teams will participate in the league stage from all around the world. They will clash among themselves for a few grand finals slots and millions of dollars in the prize pool.

SMG from China and Alter Ego from Indonesia are two out of the three teams that have been directly seeded to the finals, which will take place in Indonesia this year.

The North American outfits will once again have a chance at qualifying for the PMGC through the Americas Championship Fall, in which the top three teams will advance to this global event.

