EWC adds an upcoming title to 2025 list of games

The Esports World Cup (EWC) recently announced the addition of an upcoming title, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, to its list of games for 2025. The game is being developed and published by SNK Corporation. It is slated to release on April 24, 2025, and will be a fighting game with both single and online multiplayer options.

Highlighting the importance of having a multi-genre international esports tournament, the Chief Games Officer of EWC emphasized the title's role in building a new competitive spirit.

This article will shed more light on the addition of SNK's upcoming fighting title to EWC’s 2025 list of games.

Fatal Fury debuts in EWC 2025 list of games before release

In a recent X post by the official EWC page, the organization announced the exciting addition of a brand new fighting game to its 2025 roster. The EWC also confirmed a three-year-long partnership with SNK, the developers of Fatal Fury.

Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer at EWC, said:

“FATAL FURY is a cornerstone of fighting game history, a franchise that helped ignite the competitive spirit of the 1990s arcade boom and set the stage for the genre’s mainstream revolution."

"As fighting games and retro titles experience a global resurgence, fueled by nostalgia, competitive depth, and community-driven passion, we are thrilled to partner with SNK for the next three years to bring this legendary series to the Esports World Cup stage. Together, we aim to reignite FATAL FURY’s competitive legacy by introducing it to a new generation of players and fans, elevating its place in the world of esports and supporting the growth of competitive gaming as a truly global sport.”

Kenji Matsubara, the CEO of SNK Corporation, shared the excitement, saying:

“This partnership marks a historic milestone for FATAL FURY, a title loved around the world for 30 years, as it steps into the competitive gaming arena.”

The inclusion of a fresh title is aimed at creating a multi-year lineup for the international event. This would also provide the upcoming fighting title with a massive boost, helping it reach the community while developing a new legacy in gaming history.

