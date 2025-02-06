EWC adds an upcoming title to 2025 list of games

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Feb 06, 2025 12:10 GMT
Fatal Fury confirmed for EWC 2025 list of games (Image via EWC)
Fatal Fury confirmed for EWC 2025 list of games (Image via EWC)

The Esports World Cup (EWC) recently announced the addition of an upcoming title, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, to its list of games for 2025. The game is being developed and published by SNK Corporation. It is slated to release on April 24, 2025, and will be a fighting game with both single and online multiplayer options.

Highlighting the importance of having a multi-genre international esports tournament, the Chief Games Officer of EWC emphasized the title's role in building a new competitive spirit.

This article will shed more light on the addition of SNK's upcoming fighting title to EWC’s 2025 list of games.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Fatal Fury debuts in EWC 2025 list of games before release

In a recent X post by the official EWC page, the organization announced the exciting addition of a brand new fighting game to its 2025 roster. The EWC also confirmed a three-year-long partnership with SNK, the developers of Fatal Fury.

also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Is Valorant going to debut in EWC 2025? Possibilities explored

Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer at EWC, said:

“FATAL FURY is a cornerstone of fighting game history, a franchise that helped ignite the competitive spirit of the 1990s arcade boom and set the stage for the genre’s mainstream revolution."
"As fighting games and retro titles experience a global resurgence, fueled by nostalgia, competitive depth, and community-driven passion, we are thrilled to partner with SNK for the next three years to bring this legendary series to the Esports World Cup stage. Together, we aim to reignite FATAL FURY’s competitive legacy by introducing it to a new generation of players and fans, elevating its place in the world of esports and supporting the growth of competitive gaming as a truly global sport.”

Read more: Esports World Cup adds CrossFire for 2025

Kenji Matsubara, the CEO of SNK Corporation, shared the excitement, saying:

“This partnership marks a historic milestone for FATAL FURY, a title loved around the world for 30 years, as it steps into the competitive gaming arena.”

The inclusion of a fresh title is aimed at creating a multi-year lineup for the international event. This would also provide the upcoming fighting title with a massive boost, helping it reach the community while developing a new legacy in gaming history.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी