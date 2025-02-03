Top 5 moments from ALGS Year 4 Championship

ALGS Year 4 Championship officially ended on February 2, 2025. Many players/teams showcased their exceptional skills to the viewers and made some memorable moments. While people tend to forget the trivial details, some major ones get imprinted in their memory. Players who didn't get to witness the whole tournament live may have missed these moments.

For those, we rank the top 5 memorable moments from the ALGS Year 4 Championship.

5 most memorable moments from the ALGS Year 4 Championship

5) Monsoon hitting two simultaneous headshots on a moving target with a Charge Rifle

During the Match Point Grand Finals of the ALGS Year 4 Championship, Monsoon from Complexity hit two simultaneous headshots on an enemy using an EVAC Tower. Since Each Charge Rifle headshot deals 198 damage, Monsoon secured a knockdown with the first shot. While the enemy was falling down, Monsoon hit another headshot, finishing off the downed opponent.

These two shots left all viewers speechless as it is extremely hard to hit a headshot on a moving target, yet Monsoon connected two consecutive shots.

4) SiM performing “CHAMPiONS” live

One of the highlights of the ALGS Year 4 Championship is SiM performing the tournament’s anthem, “CHAMPiONS,” live. Since SiM (Silence iz Mine) is a metal band, the song featured several high-octane parts that moved the viewers. Moreover, it was quite exciting for the Apex Legends fans as this was their first time witnessing this type of performance.

Since the developers released an Anthem for the tournament, there is a high chance of them doing the same thing for the upcoming competitions as well.

3) Aurora almost hitting 100 points during Winners Bracket

The Winners Bracket scoreboard (Image via Liquipedia)

While every team was playing passively in the Winners Bracket, Aurora proved their skills by scoring almost 100 points, securing first place. During this Bracket stage, they secured multiple wins, three to be exact, and several 2nd and 3rd places. The placement points alone helped them rack up a significant amount of points.

Besides these, Aurora also secured a decent amount of kills in every game. This allowed them to qualify for the Match Point Grand Finals with flying colors since they were in the top ten. As most viewers know, only the bottom 10 teams from the Winners Bracket have to participate in the Losers Bracket Round 2 to get a chance to qualify for the Finals.

2) Noctem Esport dominating Group Stage

Noctem Esports dominated in the Group Stage phase Year 4 Championship (Image via Liquipedia)

Another memorable moment from the ALGS Year 4 Championship is Noctem Esports dominating Group Stage matches. They were placed in Group C, and every time the group had its matches, Noctem Esports showcased their skills by securing a decent amount of victories.

While viewers were expecting EMEA teams such as — Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas to perform well in the Group Stage, Noctem Esports’ performance caught them off guard.

1) GoNext Esports winning the ALGS Year 4 Championship

GoNext Esports are the Year 4 Champions (Image via Twitch/@playapex)

By far, the most memorable moment from the ALGS Year 4 Championship is GoNext Esports winning the tournament. After many hardships, the team qualified for the Match Point Grand Finals and continued to showcase their skills throughout the day. Along with other teams, GoNext Esports participated in a total of nine matches.

While powerhouse teams such as Team Falcons, Alliance, Shopify Rebellion, and more were already on Match Point, GoNext Esports caught up to them by winning Game 6. Finally, in Game 9, they won the match by defeating Luminosity Gaming and Virtus.Pro.

