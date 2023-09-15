Ex-Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood will reportedly be part of EA FC 24

With former Manchester United superstar Mason Greenwood returning to the world of football following his loan move to Getafe, it has been confirmed that he will be part of the EA FC 24 roster. The first installment in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise will soon be released worldwide and will reportedly mark the return of the English wonderkid to the virtual pitch.

Greenwood was removed from all virtual rosters during the FIFA 22 game cycle following his legal controversies, but with charges being dropped, he is now set to return to the sport.

While he will not be representing Manchester United next season, he has secured a move to Getafe in La Liga and will be part of their ranks in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is based on information provided by Twitter/TheAthleticFC.

Mason Greenwood will be part of EA FC 24 following his move from Manchester United to Getafe

Mason Greenwood has been a controversial figure in the world of football since his various criminal charges, including attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior, and assault, but with the charges being dropped, he is set to return to the pitch soon.

However, after conducting an internal investigation, Manchester United have loaned him out to Getafe. He will be part of the La Liga club's roster in EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

The English youngster has been inactive since January 2022 and will resume his career after being sidelined for 18 months. His reintegration into the sport at a professional level has divided the online community of football fans, especially with EA Sports recently confirming his addition to the roster of the upcoming title.

Mason Greenwood will be available in EA FC 24

EA Sports prides itself on providing its fanbase with the most immersive and authentic depiction of the beautiful game, including stadiums, leagues, and team rosters. With the 21-year-old forward now being part of Getafe, the developer has confirmed that he will be playable in their latest game.

After being removed from the game towards the end of the FIFA 22 game cycle, Greenwood was not part of the FIFA 23 roster. His recent return to the sport marks his return to the virtual pitch as well, but only in offline game modes. He will not be part of Ultimate Team, as his transfer was after EA's cutoff date for accepting player data.