Ex-Witcher 3 developers form Dark Passenger, planning action game in feudal Japan

A group of former Witcher 3 developers has come together to found a new studio, Dark Passenger. The team, led by Jakub Ben and Marcin Michalski, is working on a game that has a setting and platform already confirmed, but no title or release date as of now.

Set in the feudal era of Japan, the game will be playable on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Former CDPR developers are working on an action title set in feudal Japan

The former CD PROJEKT RED developers described their upcoming game in great detail on their new website. They discussed the story of the game and pointed out that players would be able to command Shinobi and Kunoichi.

The team is putting together a game that will have both PVE and PVP. According to the developers, they want it to focus on both cooperation and rivalries. Using what they call “advanced-procedural solutions,” they want to make every game they develop a unique experience.

The studio also expressed its love for interpersonal interactions, twists and turns in stories, alliances, and more. All players in the game will have the same goals, but how they go about completing their tasks will no doubt vary.

The developers also listed a few of the weapons that will be available for use:

“Among many weapons in the player's arsenal, there will be katanas, short tanto and wakizashi blades, kusarigama chains, shurikens, kunai throwing knives, and many more. Engaging in close-ranged combat will demand as much dexterity as tactics and close cooperation with teammates.”

The story is based on an unknown conqueror who has overthrown the shogun and is ruling over Japan.

The studio has painted an interesting picture of what awaits players whenever this nameless title comes to life. Players will jump across rooftops and blend into the shadows as they seek out artifacts of incredible power.

“Players will encounter many social classes, ranging from simple villagers and beggars to high-born townspeople and samurai. However, their goal is to remain unseen and be always vigilant in the face of threats that may be lurking on them from all sides.”

The game itself does not have a name or a release window, but Dark Passenger has made it clear what style the game is going to be.

