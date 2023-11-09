"Excited to announce": A few weeks after getting rejected, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy finally makes partner on his own platform

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy was finally inducted into the Twitch Partner Program after being rejected the first time around, which sparked memes and humorous reactions in the Twitch community. Being indicted into the program is one step ahead of being a Twitch affiliate, and can be achieved after completing certain requirements. Dan had the following to state after the achievement:

"Excited to announce that I finally made. Got my email today that I was accepted into the Partner Program."

Being a Partner has various benefits, like monetization, channel customization, and VOD features, which are instrumental in helping a channel grow. Many fellow streamers and netizens reacted to the humorous situation.

"Looking forward to being able to get into the Lounge at TwitchCon EU" - Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announces his new Partner status on his own platform

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced his newfound Partner status on his own platform via a post on X. He even shared the email he received regarding the new status.

Dan Clancy talked sarcastically about how he can finally enter the Partners-only area in Twitchcon EU. He also stated that he had written a song regarding this event, and meant to share it with his viewers on his latest stream on Twitch.

"Looking forward to being able to get into the Lounge at TwitchCon EU. Wrote a song for this that I will share on my next stream."

For those uninitiated, the Partner program comes with a variety of benefits that are only available after fulfilling a set of requirements, such as completing streaming for 25 hours, streaming on 12 different days, and getting an average of 75 viewers (concurrent viewership excluding views from suggested raids and embeds).

The benefits include, but are not limited to, channel customization such as custom chat badges, custom emoticons, custom emoticon prefix, verified user badges, and VOD features with extended storage, and Reruns and Premieres. Partners also get priority support from Twitch staff for any hiccups they may run into while using the platform.

This event comes after the Twitch CEO was barred from the Partner program earlier due to "fluctuating viewership," with him sharing the email he received from his own platform regarding his rejection.

Fans react to Dan Clancy's acceptance into the Twitch Partner Program

Netizens and internet personalities reacted to Dan Clancy's post on X, with many finding the situation humorous and ironic. Some expressed their disbelief that the CEO of Twitch himself was rejected from the Partner program, while others saw it as a testament to the fairness and impartiality of the platform's guidelines.

Some humorous responses were:

Meanwhile, other users talked about how excited they were to hear the song that Dan Clancy had made based on these events. Some also asked if his next step was to climb the Twitch ladder and reach the Partner Plus status:

Daniel "DJClancy" Clancy is the current Twitch CEO and President of Twitch Interactive, the parent company of the platform. He has been the president of the organization since 2019, and he took up the position of CEO in March 2023.

Dan Clancy has worked in various positions at NASA in the past, and has a decorated portfolio. He currently streams on Twitch and produces music, with his most streamed categories being Music and Just Chatting.