"Excited to take it to the next level by enabling players in South Asia": Ishan Arya shares his thoughts about the upcoming Apex Legends tournament

Over the years, the competitive scene of Apex Legends has increased massively as the ALGS has become a cornerstone in esports. However, as robust as the growth has been, India and the subcontinent have remained restricted regarding the chances it has received.

However, that is all set to change thanks to The Esports Club's efforts, bringing the Rise of Legion: Apex Legends tournament to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh players.

The upcoming tournament will be open to all and provide amazing opportunities to many budding gamers. This is set to be the first international tournament that Indian players will get to enjoy.

As the registrations are still open, this is an excellent opportunity for players to go up against the best teams from the South Asian region.

Ishaan Arya, co-founder and Head of Business Development, at The Esports Club, shares his thoughts about the upcoming Apex Legends tournament

Thanks to the efforts of The Esports Club, many new players will get the wonderful opportunity to showcase their talents. In the wake of things, Sportskeeda Esports reached out to Ishaan Arya, the co-founder and Head of Business Development of The Esports Club.

Mr. Arya had promising words about what to expect from the upcoming tournament and their vision for the future.

"We're excited to be working once again with Lenovo and Intel to produce their Rise of Legion tournament IP. Lenovo has been regularly investing in Esports growth and development through events like Rise of Legion and Legion of Champions, and this time we're excited to work with them to take it to the next level by enabling players in South Asia to compete against the best teams in the region and the ALGS Champions as well !"

The upcoming Rise of Legion: Apex Legends tournament will allow players from the three countries to take on each other. The top fifteen among them will proceed to the next stage, where fifteen other teams will be added. Some prestigious names among the invitees include ALGS champion Reignite.

The tournament will put the best against the best from the APAC region, and the stakes have never been higher. There's a prize pool of $10,000, sure to add strong incentives for all. It will be exciting to see how Apex Legends players from India vie against the best of the APAC region. While the event starts on June 15, registrations are still open for all interested players.

