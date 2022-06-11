TEC announces Rise of Legion: Apex Legends, set to host 30 South Asian teams including ALGS champions Reignite

Things are set to reach the next level in June for Apex Legends fans in the Indian subcontinent. The game's competitive scene is quite well known and has recently expanded massively.

The experience of teams from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh is set to reach the next level in the upcoming Rise of Legion: Apex Legends tournament.

Since the game's inception, Respawn has always focussed on the competitive side of things. The overall nature of the battle royale game makes it ideal for players to form squads and take each other on.

For the first time, this will be a wonderful opportunity for players from South Asia. To make matters more exciting, 15 of the best from the qualifiers will go up against 15 invited teams. The stakes have never been higher with a former ALGS champions in the ranks.

Rise of Legion: Apex Legends will offer a prize pool of $10,000

The upcoming event will run between June 15 and June 24, where players can register their squads to become the best. The South Asian qualifiers will be open to three nations, and interested parties can register by clicking the link in The Esports Club's (@theesportsclub) Instagram bio.

There's both prestige and rewards to be earned as 15 best teams from the qualifiers will battle against 15 other prestigious teams. While each of them are strong in their own way, all eyes will be on Reignite, who have been crowned ALGS Champions in the past.

There's a reward pool of $10,000 which makes the event all the more interesting. The event will be brought to the players in association with Intel and Lenovo. Here's a full list of all the invited teams:

Reignite

Team Burger

Revenant Esports

Dewa United Esports

EXO Clan

NXL WolfPack

X10 Crit

Inside The Ring

ATHXVV

BRP

ANT Esports Club

DreamFire

DNZ

SNG

Emmanuel

This is the first time that India will be having an international Apex Legends tournament of such caliber. Despite the presence of millions of gamers across different platforms, esports' growth has been slow.

However, the scene is now changing rapidly as the nation is opening up to the scope of professional gaming. The Rise of Legion tournament will be the perfect opportunity for all budding gamers to showcase their potential in front of the world.

Since its inception, the game has quickly grown to a global audience as its ability to integrate legends with battle royale has been positive. Players usually form squads of three and play as these Legends. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and the goal is to find the right balance to become the last squad standing.

It will all be on full show once June 15 comes. Players are advised to apply quickly as registrations will close on June 14.

