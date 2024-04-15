"Extortion is never okay" - xQc says people should "have some decency" amid recent controversy involving Kai Cenat

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" turned to his X.com community (The Jungle) to share his perspective on the current situation involving Kai Cenat. For those unfamiliar, Kai recently found himself in a tricky scenario when a female creator took to social media to publicly share private information, including images of Kai while he was asleep.

The female creator also claimed that Kai had sent her money in exchange for sexual relations and even went as far as threatening to leak revenge p*rn involving the streamer.

In light of the ongoing situation, xQc weighed in, expressing his stance against any kind of doxxing or leaking of revenge p*rn. He said:

"Regardless of who it is, doxxing of any kind, revenge p*rn posting, (maliciously) taking pics of people when they are sleeping and extortion is never ok. Have some decency."

xQc voices his criticism against doxxing (Image via X)

What is the controversy involving Kai Cenat? Explaining the entire "leak" drama

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has once again found himself entangled in a new controversy, as an online creator took to her social media platform yesterday (April 14) to leak images of Kai asleep.

She also shared screenshots of text exchanges showing Kai sending her $5K, alleging it was payment for sexual favors.

In response to this, Kai Cenat has declared his intention to take legal action against the woman for sharing his private images without his consent. He said:

"There is some dumb sh*t, clout chasing weird ass sh*t going on right now bro. But it's alright though, it's alright chat. I'll see you in court. (Laughs) Got you."

Expand Tweet

During a later stream, Kai played an audio recording of a conversation between him and the woman. In the call, the streamer confronted the woman, accusing her of posting naked images of him online, labeling it as revenge porn.

In the recording, Kai said:

"You took a picture of me without my consent, naked, revenge p**n. That's revenge p**n. You're threatening to. I know, but it's still a crime...It's still a crime, though. I know, but you'll get in trouble. It's coming from you. You're the source! Text messages, you have admitted."

(Timestamp: 00:16:04)

Kai Cenat has further addressed the drama by sharing his Apple payment history, refuting claims made by the woman suggesting he paid her $5K in exchange for sexual favors.

xQc, too, has faced his share of challenges with women. His relationship and prolonged legal battle with his ex-girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Sammy "Adept" are pretty well known at this point.