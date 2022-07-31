"F***ing incredible!" - Streaming community reacts to Midnight Society's game reveal

After teasing his audience for almost a year, Dr DisRespect finally dropped the first look at Midnight Society's project during an event in LA. Although its name was initially suspected to be Project Moon, the game is officially titled, DEADROP.
Additionally, the studios shared a logo and an opportunity for game pass holders to experience the gameplay first-hand. The two time further revealed the game's lore and genre, describing it as a "Vertical Battle Royale."
Fans are extremely thrilled by the game's first visuals, with snippets of gameplay already being shared on Twitter. One Twitter user exclaimed:
"F***ing incredible!"
Fans share their reaction to Midnight Society's game reveal
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game's launch since it was first teased by Dr DisRespect in December 2021. With the streamer feeling dissatisfied with the lack of new titles in the FPS community, his personal venture might be the solution.
Although Fortnite, Warzone and PUBG are still enjoyable, many believe that the battle royale community needs fresh ideas. Midnight Society's DEADROP could provide that with its unique concept of a vertical shooter extraction. The game's components and mechanics are quite straightforward, with the user tasked with reaching the uppermost level while battling it out with opponents.
The LA Founder's event, presented earlier today, saw multiple fans witness the game's reveal. Furthermore, they were able to get their hands on some gameplay.
Unsurprisingly, plenty of in-game footage has already started to spread on Twitter. Here are some of the video clips shared by fans:
Gameplay videos and tweets were teeming with several comments from fans and viewers. Although the game was majorly praised for its ingenuity, some users expressed their reservations. Here are some of the comments shared in reaction to the gameplay:
With the latest installment still in its development phase, a section of fans seem hesitant to jump on the bandwagon. Here are some of the tweets expressing that sentiment:
Initially titled as Project Moon, Midnight Society's DEADROP is still in its nascent stage. With many fans critiquing a few of the game's graphical aspects, the developers will look to address them in the coming months. The official release date is yet to be announced.