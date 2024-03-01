“F**k that b**ch” - Adin Ross goes off on Brawadis’ ex-girlfriend following alleged cheating controversy

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross went off on fellow content creator Brandon Awadis or "Brawadis'" ex-girlfriend in light of recent cheating allegations. For those unaware, Brawadis recently took to Instagram, alleging that his partner Jasmine had cheated on him with her ex-partner. In the post, he stated:

"I just got a call at 3 am on a Saturday or Sunday or whatever and I just got a call from someone with proof that Jasmine was cheating on me this whole time. Yup, despite everything I did, and I can't say too much as I am waiting for all the proof. But just know that, I was getting cheated on this whole time."

Adin, known for his polarizing nature, didn't hold back with his words and openly criticized Brawadis' ex-girlfriend Jasmine during his livestream:

“F**k that b**ch”

"Moms always know what's up" - Adin Ross gives his take on Brawadis' recent allegations against his ex-girlfriend

Adin Ross took to his recent stream to voice his strong criticism against Brawadis' ex-girlfriend Jasmine. The drama surrounding their break up and alleged cheating accusations spread rapidly across social media a few days ago. Speaking about it, Adin said:

"I'll be honest bro. F**k that b**ch, Brawadis. Listen, Brandon, you gotta just keep the energy, bro, throughout 2024. F**k that b**ch, bro. That b**ch is a disgusting, dirty wh*re."

After realizing he may have gone a step too far, Adin said:

"Oh, see, he's gonna see this. I'm sorry. I know you loved her at one point but your mom was right. I saw your mom say that she never liked that b**ch. Moms always know what's up. If moms don't like the girl, they know what's up. My mom didn't like one of my ex's. She was right. Just listen to your mother. Your mother always knows what's best for you. Just listen bro, you're gonna be all right..."

Adin referred to a recent update from Brawadis, where he disclosed that despite his mother's generally favorable nature towards people, she couldn't find it in herself to like Jasmine:

"My mom has never had a problem with anybody. My mom loved everybody. She, for some reason, just didn't f**king like her (Jasmine)."

Adin Ross himself has recently made allegations against Demisux, accusing them of cheating on him. The situation unfolded earlier this month when Demisux allegedly spent time with their ex-boyfriend without informing Adin.