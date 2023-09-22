Why did Brawadis and Jasmine break up? YouTuber reveals split in emotional Instagram story update

YouTube influencer Brandon Awadis a.k.a. Brawadis took to social media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to announce that he has broken up with his girlfriend Jasmine. In a clip shared on the video-sharing platform, titled "we broke up," the 28-year-old elaborated:

"At the end of the day, I guess, it wasn't meant to be... it didn't work out... the relationship is over."

The video now has over 720,000 views on the platform and was trending at #9 at the time of writing this article. Brawadis remained vague while talking about his split and did not dive into any details about it. He explained that he owed it to his supporters to confirm his break-up, but asked for privacy at this time.

The influencer also shared an Instagram story with a thumbnail of him with his now ex-girlfriend with a broken heart emoji and the words, "we broke up."

Just days before their break-up, Brandon took to Instagram Live to inform his followers that he and Jasmine were taking a break but refused to explain his reasons.

Avid followers suspect it came about after old videos of Jasmine with her ex-boyfriend surfaced online.

Brawadis began dating Jasmine in 2022 and she has since featured in several of his videos

Born in San Diego in 1995, Brawadis is known to share reaction videos, pranks, challenges, vlogs, and similar content. He runs a second channel called BrawadisNBA that focuses on his love for basketball. He supports the team Phoenix Suns and writes for the website, VAVEL, as the team's manager. The 28-year-old YouTuber aspires to be an NBA analyst.

Brandon comes from a family of influencers and is the younger brother of fellow YouTuber FaZe Rug who appears in several of his videos.

Since his debut on the platform in 2015, Brandon has gained massive popularity and boasts over 6.39 million subscribers and his videos have over 1.8 billion views combined.

The YouTuber previously dated fellow influencer Jackie Figuera from 2015 to 2017 and the two showcased their relationship online, with Jackie appearing in several of his videos. He began dating Jasmine, a 25-year-old, who goes by the username @babyjasss on Instagram in 2022.

The two featured extensively on each other's social media pages. Brandon even introduced her to his parents in a video posted back in March 2023. Her last appearance on Brawadis was on September 6, where he read her Instagram DMs.

As Jasmine's old videos surfaced online, many speculated whether she was married or engaged in the past, and whether she had kids.

Facing heat from Brandon's followers prompted her to share an IG story where she clarified all the rumors.

Last week, the two took a break from their relationship and eagle-eyed fans of Brawadis found that the two removed content featuring each other from their social media pages.

Jasmine has not commented on the split and requested not to appear on the break-up post on YouTube.