"I've tried to leave": Jasmine accuses Brawadis of being abusive during their relationship after being accused of cheating on him

FaZe Rug's brother Brandon Awadis, better known by his YouTube alias Brawadis, recently went live on Instagram and accused his partner Jasmine of cheating on him with her ex. After much backlash, she deleted her account on the platform, but later went on to accuse Brandon of physically abusing her during their relationship, along with showcasing alleged clips of the YouTuber supposedly saying the n-word.

The drama has gone viral in the community as both sides leveled some serious allegations against each other. Brawadis has also uploaded a shorter version of the cheating accusations on his official Instagram, where he broke the news to his fans, saying:

"I just got a call at 3 am on a Saturday or Sunday or whatever and I just got a call from someone with proof that Jasmine was cheating on me this whole time. Yup, despite everything I did, and I can't say too much as I am waiting for all the proof. But just know that, I was getting cheated on this whole time."

After the post and allegations against Jasmine went viral, she released a series of TikTok videos refuting the accusations of cheating. She claimed that her relationship with Brawadis was toxic and abusive. Showing alleged screenshots of their converstations, she revealed that he had been threatening to expose her if she left the relationship, insinuating that the accusations were fake:

"I've tried to leave multiple times. But he forces me to stay. He's always like, 'If you leave, I'll expose you. If you leave, I'll do this. If you leave, I'll make up rumors about you. I have millions of audios about everything.'"

"My life could have been ruined": Brawadis hits back against Jasmine's physical abuse allegations, claims it was a dog bite

The two online personalities have broken up before, with Brawadis uploading a video on his YouTube channel back in September 2023 titled "we broke up." But they got back together a few months later. Fans will know that Awadis is known for pulling pranks for content and, at the time, received a lot of backlash. Many of his viewers called the breakup fake.

This time, he claimed that the cheating allegations were completely real and not a prank. He also accused her of sleeping with her former partner during their relationship:

"I am literally shaking right now, bro. No, it's not a prank, it's not fake. You can tell by the look on my f*cking face. I am shaking right now. I was cheated on this whole f**king time. She was hitting up her ex who she was dating before me."

Jasmine, however, has not kept quiet. A few hours after Brandon's Instagram live, she accused him of abusing her emotionally and also causing her physical harm during their relationship. In one clip taken from her TikTok video, she even allegedly showed a picture of the injury in addition to showcasing several texts and recordings, which she claimed proved his abusive behavior.

Brawadis has staunchly denied all the allegations. He claimed that the picture of her injured face was due to his dog biting her, not him physically abusing her. He shared a screenshot of the supposed message which proved his innocence, claiming he was thankful he had the message about the dog bite.

Naturally, the online clash has received a lot of attention from viewers. Here are some general reactions from X, where clips featuring the allegations of cheating and abusive behavior went viral.

With the two sides levying some hefty accusations, it is unclear whether either of the two will go to court, considering charges of domestic abuse are quite serious if true. At this moment, only one thing remains certain, Brawadis and Jasmine seem to have finally broken up for good.