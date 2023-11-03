"F**k you guys": Master Oogway threatens to quit YouTube after platform denies YPP partnership and demonetizes channel

Ömer Sastim, who is widely recognized as Master Oogway (5.74 million subscribers) on the internet, made a recent announcement online in which he shared his decision to step away from YouTube. This decision comes after YouTube rejected his appeal for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), which is the platform's initiative for content creators to monetize their channels.

On November 1, the YouTuber queried the platform about his demonetization. The platform responded yesterday, hinting that his content might lack transformation, such as reacting or re-uploading videos without substantial added value:

YouTube responds to the creator's queries (Image via X/@Masteroogway)

Upset by the response, the YouTuber issued a caustic retort to YouTube, threatening to depart from the platform, stating:

"I made thousands of videos. On this account, I made 5000. On other accounts, I made a total of 20K and then you say I make unoriginal content. Frankly, f**k you guys! Is this how you reward me?"

Why did YouTube demonetize Master Oogway? Reasons explored

Based on the comments on YouTube, it seems that the platform believes the creator has been producing non-transformative content, typically involving reactions or re-uploads of others' videos without adding substantial value.

However, a day before YouTube's official statement, Master Oogway uploaded another video addressing the current conflict in Palestine. In this video, he shared a personal story about the tragic loss of a friend's mother due to the ongoing war situation.

In a separate video, he explained that he had been creating content without any issues for three years. However, as soon as he tackled a sensitive topic, the platform banned him, essentially implying that his demonetization and the content of the video were connected. He said:

"I've been making the same type of content that I've been doing for three years. Never had any issues. Never had any problems. Everyone laughed, everyone enjoyed."

He added:

"My friend is truly stuck in Gaza, so I made a video about it. It was an emotional video but a couple of days later, I got demonetized. Why? Is that the reason?"

What did the fans say?

Master Oogway has been one of the platform's most beloved comedic creators, and his recent predicament garnered a multitude of supportive comments. Here are some of them:

Fans share their support for the YouTuber. (Image via YouTube/Master Oogway)

Master Oogway has also revealed his intention to potentially explore other platforms like Rumble or Kick, though he has yet to confirm his next course of action.