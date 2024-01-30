“F**k Kai Cenat” - YourRAGE furious at Twitch star after losing $10,000 by betting on him

Twitch streamer and content creator Kai Cenat has stirred some discontent today (January 30, 2024) following his defeat in a Madden NFL 24 matchup against American-British rapper 21 Savage. Among those disappointed is fellow streamer Josh "YourRAGE," who wagered $10K on Kai's victory, only to see the outcome fall short of his expectations.

Naturally, YourRAGE wasn't particularly pleased when the results didn't favor him, leading to a $10K loss. Later, he vented his frustrations on X.com to express his disappointment. He simply wrote:

"F**k Kai Cenat."

YourRAGE clearly unhappy with the results (Image via X/YourRAGE)

"F**k you and your content" - YourRAGE goes off on Kai Cenat following failed wager

Kai Cenat found himself in another viral moment following his loss to 21 Savage, resulting in a hefty $300K debt to the rapper. In a comical turn of events, the streamer ended up demolishing his computer setup in frustration after losing.

Kai wasn't the only one experiencing disappointment. His friend and fellow streamer, YourRAGE, also ended up demolishing his setup after losing the $10K bet on Kai to triumph over 21 Savage. Both streamers can be seen venting:

Later, Kai took to his X account to share a cryptic message, hinting that he was ending everything. He wrote:

"Goodbye Forever."

Kai shares a cryptic update following lost wager (Image via X)

However, the story didn't conclude there. YourRAGE saw the update and proceeded to vent further, openly insulting Kai's content. He went ahead with a vitriolic rant, stating:

"No, f**k you ni**a. F**k you, and your content ni**a, f**k you."

Josh vents at Kai after losing $10K (Image via X/YourRAGE)

However, amid the gloom, there was a silver lining as two other Twitch/Kick streamers, Felix "xQc" and Tyler "Trainwreckstv," ended up profiting from Kai's poor performance, securing a substantial $150K win.

What did the fans say?

YourRAGE's X post targeted at Kai was naturally comical to many. The streaming community joined in to express their amusement and meme-worthy reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans react as YouRAGE loses wager (Image via X)

Talking about losing in Madden NFL 24, this wasn't the only occasion where Kai Cenat found himself on the losing side. A week prior to this loss, the streamer went head-to-head with Kimani "Flight23white" and lost 33-0 at one point.