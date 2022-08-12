“F**king 938 likes” - DrDisRespect takes a sarcastic hit at Twitch during recent livestream

Prominent streamer Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka DrDisRespect, recently took a sarcastic hit on Twitch during his August 10, 2022 broadcast.

Right from his larger-than-life persona to his incredible gaming skills, Doc is nothing short of a gaming icon in the streaming landscape. However, one blemish upon his ever-increasing popularity is his mysterious ban on the purple platform, which has been shrouded in rumors and vitriol since being imposed in June 2020.

Now, after almost two whole years, DrDisRespect took a cheeky jibe at Twitch while sending a friendly warning to his viewers:

"F**king 938 likes? What, am I streaming on Twitch or something.”

DrDisRespect takes a sarcastic swipe at Twitch, sending fans into frenzy

In recent months, YouTube has penned down multiple exclusive deals with some of the biggest Twitch streamers, including the likes of Myth, Lily Pichu and Among Us star Sykkuno.

Apart from this, as per some reports, the red platform is planning to introduce multiple modifications to become the primary streaming space for budding streamers and content creators. As one can already imagine, this has caused many to wonder whether or not Twitch is still the top streaming platform on the internet.

That's precisely what DrDisRespect noticed before warning his viewers in jest. Coupled with that, he leveled some cheeky jibes at Twitch for its falling viewership records. Giving a strict warning to his viewers, Doc lamented:

"I swear to God, if I ever go to my Twitter account live on stream, go to one of my tweets that has less than 1,000 likes, I’m not going to stream for two to three months. That’s your last warning, champs. Not too happy about it this morning. Not too happy about it”

Ironically pointing out Twitch's underwhelming statistics, Doc burst into laughter and added:

"F**king 938 likes? What, am I streaming on Twitch or something.”

The streamer then pulled up his previous tweet, refreshed it and found it to be above 1,100k likes. Unsurprisingly, fans showered the tweet with immense love. Notably, this isn't the time DrDisRespect has hit back at Twitch for its falling viewership and from the looks of it, he won't stop anytime soon.

The two-time champion is one of the most renowned names in gaming, boasting millions of fans on YouTube.

