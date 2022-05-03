"What does this mean for the future of Twitch?": Fans react to Sykkuno's move to YouTube Gaming

The past few days have been an absolute trip for Sykkuno enthusiasts all over the internet. Just two days after an emotional sign-off on his Twitch channel that left fans in splits, the streamer took to Twitter on May 2 to formally announce his departure from the livestreaming platform.
Fans react to Sykkuno's latest announcement
Fans, friends, and cynics all had their own feelings towards the announcement. Many fans were in awe of the cinematic appearance of popular content creator and streamer Sykkuno's recent video, as well as the storytelling demonstrated to get his point across.
One fan even found comfort in what they believed to be the deeper meaning of each element in the video, from scene to scene.
Many fans expressed their support for the now YouTube-exclusive streamer, alluding to the fact that he will thrive no matter what platform he chooses to affiliate with.
Other fans shared their own experiences as avid Sykkuno fans. Whether it was supporting him when he was not as popular or revering him as an icon for creating a safe space for marginalized identities, it's clear that the streamer had a larger-than-life impact on devoted viewers.
A few fans also found consolation in the streamer's close friend and fellow streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter. Valkyrae herself made the switch from Twitch in early 2020 and has been a YouTube-exclusive streamer ever since. She recently renewed her contract in February of this year and has no confirmed plans to leave YouTube Gaming any time soon.
Others questioned what would happen to their Twitch subscriptions and channel points, given the fact that Sykkuno plans to no longer be active on the platform.
Other fans brought awareness to the fact that it's possible to transfer the subscription to other streams instead.
However, according to Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, other streamers were possibly considering making the switch to YouTube. Fans are beginning to speculate that OfflineTV's Leslie "Fuslie" Fu might just be one of those streamers, as one fan had attempted to transfer their sub to her to no avail.
A handful of viewers criticized Sykkuno for dramatizing his announcement. One commenter even referred to the post as "manipulative" since it felt like a money-laundering scheme for the streamer's friends to receive Twitch subscriptions instead.
On the other end of the scale, many had their own opinions about the state of Twitch given the fact that yet another "family-friendly streamer" has now abandoned the platform.
There was a general consensus that YouTube has the means to treat their content creators better, and seems to be taking advantage of what many perceive to be the downfall of Twitch.
But one commenter felt that this might pose an "opportunity" for Twitch in the future. They appeared to be optimistic that the move from Twitch to YouTube might weed out "popular streamers" and shine a light on those who stream not as a means to profit but because "they are simply passionate and not chasing a career.'"
Many fans also speculated that the streamer could possibly be moving to YouTube Gaming because they had personally treated him better than Twitch ever did.
It seems that Twitch isn't too apologetic about Sykkuno's goodbye, either. Fans immediately noticed that the livestreaming platform had removed the Partner symbol next to his username, possibly in light of his latest video and potential breach of contract.
Sykkuno, on the other hand, has expressed only delight towards his latest decision and seems buoyant about his new future with YouTube Gaming. His first livestream is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.