"What does this mean for the future of Twitch?": Fans react to Sykkuno's move to YouTube Gaming

The past few days have been an absolute trip for Sykkuno enthusiasts all over the internet. Just two days after an emotional sign-off on his Twitch channel that left fans in splits, the streamer took to Twitter on May 2 to formally announce his departure from the livestreaming platform.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno it's been a good run.. it's been a good run.. https://t.co/xxxMbVN6R9

Fans react to Sykkuno's latest announcement

Fans, friends, and cynics all had their own feelings towards the announcement. Many fans were in awe of the cinematic appearance of popular content creator and streamer Sykkuno's recent video, as well as the storytelling demonstrated to get his point across.

Jeanna @yoJeanna you did amazing, congratulations!! @Sykkuno AHHHH the production of this video was incredible!!?!?!?you did amazing, congratulations!! @Sykkuno AHHHH the production of this video was incredible!!?!?!? 😭 you did amazing, congratulations!!

Brunhildr ❼ @Brunhildrtwt I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOSS MAN SEE YOU SOON @Sykkuno WHY DID YOU HAVE TO SCARE US LIKE THAT BRUHI'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOSS MAN SEE YOU SOON @Sykkuno WHY DID YOU HAVE TO SCARE US LIKE THAT BRUH 😭😭😭😭 I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOSS MAN SEE YOU SOON

Tails @SweeetTails 🥹🥹!! You’re an amazing content creator and deserve this!! @Sykkuno GOOSEBUMPS!! So happy for you🥹🥹!! You’re an amazing content creator and deserve this!! @Sykkuno GOOSEBUMPS!! So happy for you ❤️❤️🥹🥹!! You’re an amazing content creator and deserve this!!

OdeToJoy @iamjoyyy



But I know sykkuno will be successful wherever he is. It's not about the voice or the looks because at the end of the day those things may change. But it's his kindness and who he is a person. @Sykkuno The title made me anxious, the middle made nostalgic and the ending had me sobbingBut I know sykkuno will be successful wherever he is. It's not about the voice or the looks because at the end of the day those things may change. But it's his kindness and who he is a person. @Sykkuno The title made me anxious, the middle made nostalgic and the ending had me sobbing 😭But I know sykkuno will be successful wherever he is. It's not about the voice or the looks because at the end of the day those things may change. But it's his kindness and who he is a person.

One fan even found comfort in what they believed to be the deeper meaning of each element in the video, from scene to scene.

mel @agorapovic the way sykkuno’s announcement reflects his journey and growth is so special, from the shed and basic setup to adding the mic arm and one more screen, and the lobster and plant and glowing shoes depicting his impact in those games. proud of him the way sykkuno’s announcement reflects his journey and growth is so special, from the shed and basic setup to adding the mic arm and one more screen, and the lobster and plant and glowing shoes depicting his impact in those games. proud of him ❤️💚 https://t.co/sw2vKsr51E

Many fans expressed their support for the now YouTube-exclusive streamer, alluding to the fact that he will thrive no matter what platform he chooses to affiliate with.

Ancientswords @Ancientswords . Best of luck and hope you will keep on doing what you do best; entertain by trolling and being yourself! <3 @Sykkuno Love this vid; very sykkuno; love your personality and will visit for sure! Even tho your streams aren't always EU friendly and steal my sleep. Best of luck and hope you will keep on doing what you do best; entertain by trolling and being yourself! <3 @Sykkuno Love this vid; very sykkuno; love your personality and will visit for sure! Even tho your streams aren't always EU friendly and steal my sleep 😂. Best of luck and hope you will keep on doing what you do best; entertain by trolling and being yourself! <3

Nami✨ @Namibunn

You’re gonna do great homie! @Sykkuno I hope you enjoy YouTube! Can’t wait to catch the first stream over thereYou’re gonna do great homie! @Sykkuno I hope you enjoy YouTube! Can’t wait to catch the first stream over there 💚You’re gonna do great homie!

Other fans shared their own experiences as avid Sykkuno fans. Whether it was supporting him when he was not as popular or revering him as an icon for creating a safe space for marginalized identities, it's clear that the streamer had a larger-than-life impact on devoted viewers.

StrongMonkey2000 @RakshasaRaja @Sykkuno First time i found you on first mc server, 1k viewers, really wholesome small streamer. I've been watching you my whole bachelor's degree, now half my master's and im gonna watch you probably till yo stop streaming. Good luck on move, we'll always be here Sykkuno <3 <3 @Sykkuno First time i found you on first mc server, 1k viewers, really wholesome small streamer. I've been watching you my whole bachelor's degree, now half my master's and im gonna watch you probably till yo stop streaming. Good luck on move, we'll always be here Sykkuno <3 <3

𝓐𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓪 ✨ @Airethena @Sykkuno I'm so happy for you sykkuno, Thank you for allowing me to find other communities and streamers I love through you, onwards and upwards from here <3 @Sykkuno I'm so happy for you sykkuno, Thank you for allowing me to find other communities and streamers I love through you, onwards and upwards from here <3

i’m yum 😷🌱⭐️☁️ @yumyum_tam anyone who has watched sykkuno knows that twitch holds a special place in his heart. it was where he went when he was feeling alone to keep him company. it was where he started streaming, made friends, and gained confidence. it was his home & the place he belonged. so moving to anyone who has watched sykkuno knows that twitch holds a special place in his heart. it was where he went when he was feeling alone to keep him company. it was where he started streaming, made friends, and gained confidence. it was his home & the place he belonged. so moving to

i’m yum 😷🌱⭐️☁️ @yumyum_tam youtube is a huge step that takes a lot of courage. anyone would be emotional, and having all his friends show up & celebrate his journey was the perfect ending to an amazing chapter of his career!! my heart is full of love for everyone who understands & supports our King youtube is a huge step that takes a lot of courage. anyone would be emotional, and having all his friends show up & celebrate his journey was the perfect ending to an amazing chapter of his career!! my heart is full of love for everyone who understands & supports our King🌱⭐️💕

🌻 Cal. @CaleenLore Sykkuno literally gave women a safe space in twitch. We could drop by or hang out on a stream where we know we'll always be comfortable and safe. Sykkuno literally gave women a safe space in twitch. We could drop by or hang out on a stream where we know we'll always be comfortable and safe.

jaz ☀︎ @shescraezy no bc sykkuno provided women such a safe space on twitch i am so happy to know he exists and be able to absorb his content. probably would’ve deleted twitch already if he wasn’t my first streamer 🤷‍♀️ no bc sykkuno provided women such a safe space on twitch i am so happy to know he exists and be able to absorb his content. probably would’ve deleted twitch already if he wasn’t my first streamer 🤷‍♀️

A few fans also found consolation in the streamer's close friend and fellow streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter. Valkyrae herself made the switch from Twitch in early 2020 and has been a YouTube-exclusive streamer ever since. She recently renewed her contract in February of this year and has no confirmed plans to leave YouTube Gaming any time soon.

araic @vanvan1bts Sykkuno @Sykkuno it's been a good run.. it's been a good run.. https://t.co/xxxMbVN6R9 the way rae is part of his announcement just hits deep twitter.com/sykkuno/status… the way rae is part of his announcement just hits deep twitter.com/sykkuno/status…

Others questioned what would happen to their Twitch subscriptions and channel points, given the fact that Sykkuno plans to no longer be active on the platform.

❀c @04tm1lk_ what do i do with my 17 month sykkuno sub now. i was gonna hit 18 this month 🧍🏻‍♀️ what do i do with my 17 month sykkuno sub now. i was gonna hit 18 this month 🧍🏻‍♀️

vale 🍂 @corpsesnf the real question here is what is gonna happen with my sykkuno sub and the ober 250k points i have the real question here is what is gonna happen with my sykkuno sub and the ober 250k points i have

Seizhonic @seizhonic @Sykkuno REFUND MY SUB OR I WILL BE SUING YOU AND TWITCH @Sykkuno REFUND MY SUB OR I WILL BE SUING YOU AND TWITCH

Other fans brought awareness to the fact that it's possible to transfer the subscription to other streams instead.

. @peeporiotcat GIVE UR FREE SYKKUNO SUB TO THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TWITCH! twitch.tv/fuslie GIVE UR FREE SYKKUNO SUB TO THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TWITCH! twitch.tv/fuslie

However, according to Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, other streamers were possibly considering making the switch to YouTube. Fans are beginning to speculate that OfflineTV's Leslie "Fuslie" Fu might just be one of those streamers, as one fan had attempted to transfer their sub to her to no avail.

sim 🌱 YOUTUBERKKUNO @sykshrimp_ So... I moved my sykkuno sub to Leslie's and it got cancelled too.... Toast was talking abt how there are 5 more streamers moving to yotube hmmm So... I moved my sykkuno sub to Leslie's and it got cancelled too.... Toast was talking abt how there are 5 more streamers moving to yotube hmmm https://t.co/OCw8Dlsg1C

A handful of viewers criticized Sykkuno for dramatizing his announcement. One commenter even referred to the post as "manipulative" since it felt like a money-laundering scheme for the streamer's friends to receive Twitch subscriptions instead.

knightmareking666 @KhaosMage @Sykkuno Congrats… but I don’t understand the need for people to make announcement videos like this could just post saying hey I’m switching to here but whatever some people earned a paycheck from this @Sykkuno Congrats… but I don’t understand the need for people to make announcement videos like this could just post saying hey I’m switching to here but whatever some people earned a paycheck from this https://t.co/JWvCX8asRG

On the other end of the scale, many had their own opinions about the state of Twitch given the fact that yet another "family-friendly streamer" has now abandoned the platform.

There was a general consensus that YouTube has the means to treat their content creators better, and seems to be taking advantage of what many perceive to be the downfall of Twitch.

kealani misses sykkuno 🌱 @yunoslfa sitting here laughing because twitch just took one of the biggest L’s sitting here laughing because twitch just took one of the biggest L’s 💀

tokibbi @tokibbi Sykkuno was the first streamer I ever watched on Twitch. He has now confirmed that he is moving to YouTube, like many other large-scale streamers. What does this mean for the future of Twitch? Sykkuno was the first streamer I ever watched on Twitch. He has now confirmed that he is moving to YouTube, like many other large-scale streamers. What does this mean for the future of Twitch? https://t.co/gDjEeBTNet

bonkachu @scuffedchu @tokibbi @Sykkuno Highkey, at this point Twitch's only upsides is it's popularity and ease of use compared to Youtube's comparatively crappy interface for active streamers. If YouTube can fix that before Twitch fixes its own problems, it won't be long before more streamers make the switch. @tokibbi @Sykkuno Highkey, at this point Twitch's only upsides is it's popularity and ease of use compared to Youtube's comparatively crappy interface for active streamers. If YouTube can fix that before Twitch fixes its own problems, it won't be long before more streamers make the switch.

Mayah✧ @eyecandymay Twitch after losing Rae,Ludwig and now Sykkuno to Youtube Twitch after losing Rae,Ludwig and now Sykkuno to Youtube https://t.co/TexTUIOhFF

But one commenter felt that this might pose an "opportunity" for Twitch in the future. They appeared to be optimistic that the move from Twitch to YouTube might weed out "popular streamers" and shine a light on those who stream not as a means to profit but because "they are simply passionate and not chasing a career.'"

Many fans also speculated that the streamer could possibly be moving to YouTube Gaming because they had personally treated him better than Twitch ever did.

Duck🌱 YOUTUBEKKUNO @ducktheduckling YouTube gaming has always done more than twitch WAIT do you guys remember when YouTube gaming wished sykkuno a happy birthday last year and twitch didn’tYouTube gaming has always done more than twitch WAIT do you guys remember when YouTube gaming wished sykkuno a happy birthday last year and twitch didn’t 😭 YouTube gaming has always done more than twitch

It seems that Twitch isn't too apologetic about Sykkuno's goodbye, either. Fans immediately noticed that the livestreaming platform had removed the Partner symbol next to his username, possibly in light of his latest video and potential breach of contract.

kuno🌱⭐️ @Sproutkkunoo twitch removed the check mark from sykkuno’s twitch channel?!?? twitch removed the check mark from sykkuno’s twitch channel?!??😭 https://t.co/A80NP2P4xW

Sykkuno, on the other hand, has expressed only delight towards his latest decision and seems buoyant about his new future with YouTube Gaming. His first livestream is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.

Edited by Siddharth Satish