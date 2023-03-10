Fact Check: Will The Finals feature Crossplay?

With The Finals beta on its way, Embark Studios’ upcoming shooter is gearing up to be one of the more anticipated multiplayer titles in 2023. Everyone seems to be praising the game and there are many in the FPS community who are quite excited to finally get their hands on it.

We're starting to light up the servers in the next hour. To get a chance to play the Closed Beta, make sure you're signed up for playtesting on Steam, we will be sending out invites continuously! store.steampowered.com/app/2073850/TH… ARE YOU READY TO #REACHTHEFINALS We're starting to light up the servers in the next hour. To get a chance to play the Closed Beta, make sure you're signed up for playtesting on Steam, we will be sending out invites continuously! ARE YOU READY TO #REACHTHEFINALS? We're starting to light up the servers in the next hour. To get a chance to play the Closed Beta, make sure you're signed up for playtesting on Steam, we will be sending out invites continuously! 👉 store.steampowered.com/app/2073850/TH… https://t.co/JPYy4wQ306

The excitement has also made many curious about some of the features that they will be able to get their hands on once the title officially drops. One of the more popular questions amongst them is “will The Finals feature Crossplay progression?”

Unfortunately, for now, Crossplay is yet to be confirmed for the game. There are multiplayer features that are still being worked on by the developers, and for now, the title is confirmed for just the next-gen consoles and PC.

Last-gen release hasn't been confirmed yet either. Judging from how graphics-intensive The Finals appears, it will be quite surprising if it does get a port for the previous generation.

The Finals beta is now live

While Crossplay is not yet confirmed, many in the community feel that it’s quite likely that the feature will make its way to the game upon launch. This speculation stems from the fact that most modern-day shooters lauch with it as one of the core offerings.

Additionally, The Finals beta is now live and players will be able to enjoy everything that an early build of the game has to offer from March 7, 2023, to march 21, 2023.

However, as it's not an open beta, i.e., not everyone will be able to participate in it and only a select few will be chosen at random. To be able to engage in the beta, players will be required to sign-up for the playtest, and to do so they will need to visit the game’s Steam page and wait till access is granted.

This might not be an instantaneous process, hence they might have to wait a fair bit to confirm if they were granted access or not.

THE FINALS @reachthefinals discord.com/invite/thefina… The best way to stay updated over the course of the closed beta is to join the official Discord. Here you can hang out with other contestants, find updated FAQs & more. See you in the Arena! The best way to stay updated over the course of the closed beta is to join the official Discord. Here you can hang out with other contestants, find updated FAQs & more. See you in the Arena! 👉 discord.com/invite/thefina… https://t.co/S2GSldV4Bf

Those who receive the access will receive an email that will contain the link to the beta client, which they will then be able to download in Steam through their respective accounts.

The Finals is currently set for an initial release date of August 23, 2023. However, based on how well some of the beta tests go, it’s quite likely that the official date might get pushed back a bit.

