How to access The Finals closed beta on PC for free

Developed by Embark Studios, the latest free-to-play multiplayer FPS title known as 'The Finals' has taken the gaming community by storm. With an ultra-destructive environment, interactive weather, and fast-paced gameplay, there's certainly a lot in store for interested players and is currently available to try out in the European and North American regions.

Since its release date hasn't officially been announced yet, not everyone's able to play the game right away. Nevertheless, the game is currently in a closed beta period, which you can potentially participate in if luck favors you.

This article will detail how you can take part in the game's closed beta before it ends on March 21, 2023.

The Finals Closed Beta: End date, how to access, and more

The Finals' closed beta period was rolled out on March 7, 2023 and is expected to remain active until March 21. The brand new multiplayer FPS title was developed by a few ex-Battlefield developers, who wanted to create something fresh in the world of gaming. Before diving into what the game's really about, here's a quick guide on how to install the game on your PC.

If you have a Steam account, go to Steam's Store page and type out 'The Finals' in the search bar. After viewing the game on the Store, scroll down and you'll find a section mentioning 'Join the The Finals Playtest'. Here, you must click on the 'Request Access' button. It should be noted that this doesn't confirm that you'll receive beta access. The developers are taking in new players on a daily basis and if they do select you, you should be able to play the game without any issues.

Although the upcoming game will officially be released for both the Xbox series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, the ongoing beta test is only available for PC (through Steam) players. If you're a console player, you'll need to patiently wait to get your hands on this exciting game.

In the highly competitive world of FPS gaming, there's always a new video game being released or announced every month. If you're looking for something different or fresh in this popular genre, The Finals is definitely worth a try. The primary attraction of the game is that it's completely destructible, which was something that Battlefield fans desperately wanted the gaming behemoth's latest iteration to feature.

With an entirely destructible environment, beautifully crafted maps, and a newly envisioned game mode, Embark Studios offers a unique take on this genre. For now, the game only offers two maps: Seoul and French Reviera. Currently, there's only one mode for players to try out, which is the casual mode. Fortunately, the devs have stated that the game will also feature a ranked mode in the near future.

The developers are yet to announce an official release date for the game. However, it has been confirmed that it will officially arrive in the final quarter of this year and should be completely free-to-play. Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section to stay up-to-date with The Finals' development process.

