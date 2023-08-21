Fake account pretending to be IShowSpeed gets 18,000 concurrent viewers while re-streaming his old VODs on TikTok

A fake account pretending to be popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently held a livestream on TikTok, where this profile played one of his old VODs. Fans were dumbfounded to learn that more than 18,000 people had tuned in concurrently to watch the impersonator, with many expressing both shock and joy while commenting on this content creator's popularity.

A screen grab of the fake account's broadcast showing that it had 18K viewers was shared by IShowSpeed Reports on X — formerly Twitter — and has caused quite a commotion, with many fans offering their reactions.

The YouTuber has been making waves recently after a controversy surrounding him accidentally flashing his privates on stream. His comeback broadcast after that incident saw a huge surge in viewers, with more than 200,000 people tuning in.

The massive viewership on the TikTok fake account is possibly a by-product of Speed's recent popularity.

"Good news to me": Fans react to fake IShowSpeed TikTok account peaking at over 18,000 live viewers

Darren has seen a huge rise in popularity over the last couple of years as thousands regularly tune in to watch his streams on YouTube. He even bagged the Breakout Streamer of the Year Award at last year's Streamys. Furthermore, the 18-year-old has managed to get nominated for the Streamer of the Year award at 2023's show, which will be held in a couple of weeks.

With almost 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, the former Twitch star has had quite a rocky road with a fair few controversies to his name. However, his regular content mixed with footballing streams has seen him gain international fame. A picture of him meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most liked Instagram posts by a YouTuber.

Obviously, he is pretty big on TikTok too, with the #IShowSpeed boasting around 50 billion views on this platform.

Like other popular online personalities, he also has a number of fake accounts on different social media channels, and the fact that one of them can garner more than 18,000 live viewers speaks volumes about his popularity. Fans of this streamer were quite okay with the impersonator, with one saying it just increases the visibility of Speed's brand.

Here are a couple of other reactions from X.

While the recent scandal involving flashing his stream has gotten a lot of eyeballs on him, in a very uncharacteristic stream after the incident, IShowSpeed broke down while talking about the mental stress of millions of people talking about his privates on online.