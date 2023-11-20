"Fakest person I've ever seen" - Netizens call out Pokimane after her old tweets resurface amid Myna Snacks pricing controversy

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" hasn't particularly enjoyed much popularity in recent days following the launch of her midnight cookie snacks company, Myna Snacks. One notable source of criticism revolves around the pricing, set at $28 for a four-pack, after which the streamer mockingly referred to her critics as "broke boys."

This has sparked a wave of criticism from the online community. Today (November 20), some fans have unearthed old posts from the streamer that highlight a previous instance where she criticized another streamer for haggling for a $5 donation despite now engaging in similar behavior herself. Here's what the post read:

"Pokimane is the fakest person I've ever seen in this community. Her whole persona is not real even her voice, she's like an AI but sometimes she slips up and says how she really feels."

Pokimane's old tweets come back to haunt her, online community critical of streamer's choice of words

Pokimane finds herself in a tight spot as fans uncover old tweets where the streamer criticized another content creator for requesting a $5 donation.

This incident dates back to 2020 when a female streamer encouraged her fans to contribute $5, insisting that it wasn't a significant amount.

During that period, Imane was among those who criticized the streamer, accusing her of being disrespectful. She argued that $5 adds up to a significant amount for people who are spending money.

Nevertheless, the recent drama surrounding the Myna Snacks controversy seems to reveal a contradictory side of the streamer. Imane herself has been seen making mocking remarks against those who have voiced complaints about the pricing of her product. Here's what she said:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

Here's what the fans said

Imane's recent comments have undoubtedly stirred negative sentiments among fans, who have voiced their displeasure online. Here are some notable comments expressing their discontent:

Pokimane has offered her perspective on the situation, emphasizing that her comments were intended as jokes but acknowledging that they were perceived differently. Furthermore, she expressed her intention to address the pricing concerns by engaging in discussions with her team and reassessing the situation.