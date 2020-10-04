Fall Guys: Season 2 new and suspected features

It seems like only yesterday that Fall Guys released and seemingly took over almost every corner of the internet. Fall Guys, a new take on the battle royale format that replaces fighting with platforming, has announced that it’s season 2 patch is just a few days away, October 8th. While the full patch notes are not yet available, we already know a little bit about what’s to come.

Fall Guys Season 2: Confirmed features

RT if we totally just dropped a sneak preview of

FALL GUYS SEASON 2 🌶️🔥 pic.twitter.com/MeDtRIHA5l — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 27, 2020

So far, the developers behind Fall Guys Season 2 have made some announcements about the broad strokes features set to come to the game. According to a developer announcement, Fall Guys Season 2 will be medieval themed, with levels set around scaling castle walls and competing in a medieval themed tournament field.

The developers also teased that some of the new maps will be based around mythical quests and other medieval folklore, so it might be time to brush up on Don Quixote and King Arthur.

I thought I'd record a quick video to reveal a new feature that's coming in Season 2...



Very spicy 🌶️



I'm super excited about this one 👌 pic.twitter.com/XI5IKYKQ9E — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 1, 2020

Other features announced include a few new ways to customize your profile, such as having your own banner and nickname. The options revealed so far are somewhat limited, as is expected from a new feature, but the community manager with Fall Guys stated that more nicknames, including potential “special community names,” could be added if there is enough community support for the feature.

In general, these kinds of customization options are great for allowing the developers at Fall Guys to focus on adding and expanding upon the features the community most wants.

Fall Guys: Suspected additions

We've been testing

W A L L G U Y S

And we can confirm

It's absolute mayhem 😗👌 pic.twitter.com/yBk55MqBpI — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 3, 2020

Beyond the announced features, there are a certain number of additions to the game we can expect. Naturally, we can expect a number of new medieval themed outfits for players to earn or purchase in the store to go along with the new maps.

Additionally, we can expect that the new season will bring with it new ways to earn some in-game currency so that players who don’t want to spend more money can still purchase one of the new outfits of their own.

Beyond those additions, however, we can expect that the developers behind Fall Guys will likely use the new season as an opportunity to make some adjustments in the game’s code. These might be simple things, such as bug fixes and tweaks to the network functionality, which will help maintain the quality of the gameplay.

Until the patch releases in full, however, we can only speculate.