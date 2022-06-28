Fallout: London mod reveals a stunning trailer; set to be released in 2023

A new trailer for the Fallout: London mod showed off the unique locale of the Fallout 4 mod and revealed that it will be released sometime in 2023.

This is the first Fallout mod project of this scale that has set foot outside the United States. The DLC-sized mod chooses the other side of the Atlantic as the post-apocalyptic melting pot, sanding in stark contrast to the Fallout titles, which are all set up in different parts of the United States.

Naturally, fans are hyped to find out how the post-Nuclear apocalypse resource war would affect UK’s capital city.

Last month, fans got a thorough look at the gameplay of the mod, courtesy of the 18-minute-long footage that showcased the introductory quest. A month down the line, fans have been blessed with the year 2023 as the release window. This is quite unlike other ambitious modding projects that undergo years and years of development with scarce public communication.

The Fallout: London mod is a refreshing take on the existing universe

The new official announcement trailer features the quintessential moody environment of Fallout and snippets of some of the more iconic London landmarks such as Big Ben and the London Eye.

For the first time since the first Fallout game, a non-US region will get the spotlight. According to the development team, it offers them the perfect chance to explore non-American cultures, and to show in their own way what impact the Resource Wars had on Britain and its class-structured society.

The total conversion mod is a behemoth in terms of scope, and features all-new locations, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, & much more. Timeline-wise, the events of this mod begin in 2237, which fits in between the events of Fallout 1 and 2. This places Fallout: London a total of 50 years before the events of Fallout 4.

If you are wondering about the size of the map in this mod, the development team mentioned:

“Fallout: London is comprised of a condensed version of London that focuses around the main boroughs. The world map is about the size of the vanilla Fallout 4 Commonwealth and will let players experience everything from the heart of Westminster all the way to the rolling hills on the outskirts of Bromley.”

While we recently heard from Todd Howard that Fallout 5’s release still has a lengthy wait, Fallout: London’s 2023 release will keep post-apocalyptic RPG fans engrossed for a while.

