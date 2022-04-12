Fan's "GODLIKE" Dr DisRespect themed PC impresses the Two-Time

A well-renowned PC builder, ParadoxPAX East, has debuted its “GODLIKE” gaming machine for Dr DisRespect’s biggest fan in a fascinating new post that seems to have impressed the 'Two-Time' a lot.

The 6' 8" streamer, before transitioning into full-time gaming content creation, worked with developers, Sledgehammer Games. He has also released a personal memoir, 'Violence. Speed. Momentum.'

In addition to his various different ventures in different industries, he has also inspired many a fans with his charisma and iconic character. But nothing quite matches up to the fan’s themed PC.

Fan's Dr DisRespect-themed PC earns a like from the famous streamer

On April 9, established custom PC builders and optimizers ParadoxPAX East revealed a stunning build inspired by the 'Two-Time', and referred to the one-of-the-kind gaming machine as "GODLIKE."

The one-of-a-kind PC impressed the streamer and received his approval in the form of a like on the social media platform. However, Doc did not share his views in the form words.

ParadoxPAX East designed the remarkable PC for one of Dr DisRespect's 'biggest fan', MrRancheroLive.

Now, to deep-dive into the specifications of the monstrous machine, the Dr DisRespect-themed PC definitely lived up to the streamer's name.

Doc's fan took to Twitter to share the specifications in his reply to the original tweet.

I9 12900k

3090 Asus Rog Strix White OC

GSkill Z5 32GB RAM

2X 2TB Vortex NVME 7400Mhz

ASUS Formula Maximus Z690

He also took to the social media platform to share a tweet about the stunning build. He tagged Dr DisRespect and asked if the themed PC would be enough to earn him the founders pass for Doc's upcoming video game under the banner of his gaming development company, Midnight Society. He stated:

"Oh uh @Brparadox @DrDisrespect Will this get me inside the founders pass and dominate the online world? Throw anything at it and you will get the best results!"

Interestingly, MrRancheroLive also acquired Doc's energy drink collaboration with Game Fuel. The limited edition beverage, Championship Citrius Cherry Game Fuel was definitely hard to get one's hands on. However, Rancher proved why he is referred to as Doc's 'biggest fan.'

Dr DisRespect's fans react to custom build PC inspired by their favorite streamer

Many fans shared their amazement at the streamer-themed custom build PC in the reply section of the tweet on the social media platform.

K1NGAG0NY☠️ @K1NGAG0NY @Brparadox @DrDisrespect @MrRancheroLive Would absolutely kill for one but being a broke college student has its setbacks One day though 🏽Hope everyone here has a great day! @Brparadox be changing lives. Beautiful PCWould absolutely kill for one but being a broke college student has its setbacksOne day though🏽Hope everyone here has a great day! @Brparadox @DrDisrespect @MrRancheroLive @Brparadox be changing lives. Beautiful PC💯Would absolutely kill for one but being a broke college student has its setbacks😂One day though🙏🏽Hope everyone here has a great day!

A handful of others in the community had some interesting suggestions for the build to improve the performance of the PC even further or just the appearance in general.

(TN) HeyyyMikeyyy @HeyyyMikeyyy @Brparadox @DrDisrespect @MrRancheroLive Why th is the top set as intake and the side exhaust? Enough testing has been done with this case that we know the optimal fan orientation. @Brparadox @DrDisrespect @MrRancheroLive Why th is the top set as intake and the side exhaust? Enough testing has been done with this case that we know the optimal fan orientation.

Rekhy @R_e_k_h_y @Brparadox @DrDisrespect @MrRancheroLive Side to intake back to intake and top to exhaust then its good @Brparadox @DrDisrespect @MrRancheroLive Side to intake back to intake and top to exhaust then its good

Another fan inquired how they could purchase the PC as they were extremely impressed by it.

Even though some fans have various suggestions for the stunning looking PC's upgrade, it would be extremely hard to deny that the gaming machine is truly a beast.

The YouTube streamer's approval is hard to come by. But a like on the tweet from Dr DisRespect himself for a massive fan, i.e. MrRancheroLive, can really make one's day.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan