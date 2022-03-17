Minecraft streamer Tubbo’s hit song gets copyright claimed, leaves fans disappointed

Misfits Gaming star and Twitch streamer/YouTuber Tobias "Tubbo" is a well-known content creator in the Minecraft streaming space and an avid musician. If you do not recognize him from his gaming streams, you might have heard a beat or two of his widely popular song 'Life By The Sea.'

The catchy song took the internet by storm, garnering over 14 million views on its official YouTube video, along with over 31 million streams on Spotify.

Now, to the multi-talented artist and his fans' surprise, the trending song has been copyright claimed, as per Tubbo's latest tweet.

Tubbo @TubboTWO Life by the Sea just got copyright claimed

im sorry

WHAT!??!?!?!?!?!?!??! Life by the Sea just got copyright claimed im sorry WHAT!??!?!?!?!?!?!??!

Tubbo fans left baffled following a bizarre copyright claim

The Twitch streamer turned musical artist released his much-awaited song 'Life By The Sea' in late August 2021, and it was received with open arms by his massive community and other individuals on the internet.

Fans and other internet celebrities had high praises for the attention-grabbing song. It was obvious that the copyright claim would deeply affect the streamer as well as several others.

Tobias "Toby" receives copyright claim for 'Live By The Sea' (Image via Instagram/tubbolive)

Earlier today, the English streamer revealed that the claim had left him baffled as he did not seem to know the essential details regarding the situation.

Fans and streamers react to the shocking news

The YouTuber announced the upsetting news on his secondary Twitter handle. Interestingly, Tubbo replied to the tweet from his primary account while quoting the lyrics of the song.

Tubbo @TubboLive @TubboTWO No longer Living or Loving right Now @TubboTWO No longer Living or Loving right Now

A vivid fan had a hilarious reaction to the tweet, keeping it in line with the name of the song, Life By The Sea. The comment collected over 4.5K likes on the social media platform.

tina 🐝 @ablindbelief @TubboTWO no more dropping out of college and finding myself some new realm of knowledge @TubboTWO no more dropping out of college and finding myself some new realm of knowledge </3

Another fan talked about the possible DMCA strikes in his hysterical reaction, which even made the artist laugh.

✄ ghost 🦦 @ghostdotexe @TubboTWO copyright infringement really said you've evaded dmca too much were going for personal attacks now @TubboTWO copyright infringement really said you've evaded dmca too much were going for personal attacks now 😭

Fellow Minecraft YouTuber Spifey also took to Twitter to show his support for Toby and even referred to the infringement as a "false claim."

A few other fans also had rib-tickling comments, keeping the name of the song in mind.

CoCo/Qi🫧 @blackbootwt @TubboTWO You’re not the first person to live by Sea @TubboTWO You’re not the first person to live by Sea

Many fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disbelief.

While there were others who found the situation extremely funny.

As of the time of writing, the exact details of the copyright claim have not been publicized yet. However, fans can expect to find out more soon.

