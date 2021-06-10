Watch: YouTuber Austin McBroom's college basketball highlights

Austin McBroom is fighting Bryce Hall this weekend in the main event of the Social Gloves: The Battle of the Platforms event.

However, this won't be the YouTube star's first foray into the world of sport, as he was a prominent basketballer in his college days.

Austin McBroom had picked up basketball and football from a young age. He attended Campbell Hall School, where he ended his senior year in high school with an average point score of 25.1 per game.

He went on to play for the Vikings state championship team alongside popular New Orleans Pelicans player Jrue Holiday.

McBroom attended three different colleges and played basketball for the Central Michigan Chippewas, the Saint Louis Billikens, and the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Austin had a decent season in Central Michigan, which earned him a spot on the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman team.

However, he had his best game with the Eagles, scoring a career high 37 points in a game against Northern Colorado in 2016.

He also scored 35 points in the previous game, equaling 72 points in back-to-back games. The highlights of this game were provided by the Big Sky Conference.

It will be interesting to see how Austin McBroom's athletic background comes into play for his fight against Bryce Hall.

However, the head of the ACE family has faced adversity before and he should be the favorite in this fight.

Also Read: Watch: Bryce Hall gets dropped by Austin McBroom at press conference ahead of their fight

Austin McBroom and his football days in high school

Austin McBroom also featured on an episode of "High School Spotlight" from FSN and gave an interview to Courtney Jones when he was at Campbell Hall.

McBroom talked about his love for football and said-

"I enjoy wanting the ball. I enjoy catching the ball, I enjoy just having a blast with the teammates on the field and off the field, just the whole load of the game."

He also talked about playing for the Vikings state football team and revealed how he felt during his first game-

"It was one of my first football games, so I was more excited than anxious. SO, I just couldn't wait to get out there on the field and do well. We've been practicing for the whole summer so it's good to go out there and play somebody instead of your own teammates."

Watch the full FSN interview with Austin McBroom here:

Edited by Harvey Leonard