Fan speculates price of all owned items from original game in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 going free-to-play has its advantages and disadvantages. While it is now easier for anyone to access the game, the familiar revenue model from the first game has changed. In a post on Reddit from less than a day ago, a fan revealed how much all the items they owned in the original title would cost in the new one.

This title has done away with loot boxes, and a new method to purchase in-game items has been introduced called Overwatch Coins (OC). Users can earn this currency or buy it if they want to purchase the numerous items available in Overwatch 2's store. With that out of the way, here're more details regarding the aforementioned Redditor's post.

Overwatch 2 player reveals prices of all previously owned items new game

Reddit user u/RevJoystick's OW1 account contained various Hero skins, emotes, voice lines, and victory poses, which were earned for free. As mentioned in the post, all the things they owned in the first game — and based on the current value of the items in the recently released title — would end up costing $10,226 in OW2.

They have 254 Legendary skins. Each of them, as of right now, costs around 1,900 Overwatch Coins. Hence, the cost of all their Legendary skins is equal to 482,600 OC, which is around $4,826. It is essential to note that 1,000 Overwatch Coins is equal to $10.

Each Epic skin costs around 1,000 OC, and him owning 138 of these translates to $1,380. Similarly, they calculated the price of all their 127 common skins, 213 emotes, 980 voice lines, 133 highlight intros, and 221 victory poses. All these would cost $4,020 to buy. This means, the total value of all his items from OW1 is $10,226.

He further added that he didn't take into consideration the cost of sprays, which would likely bump up the overall price even more.

How to get OC in Overwatch 2

Presently, there are two ways owners of the title can get Overwatch Coins. You can buy them with real money or earn them.

To earn them, you will have to grind through the challenges presented by the title. Successfully completing a challenge will grant you which OC. Each week, a user can earn a maximum of 60 OC.

However, this is a long and tough process. Hence, if you wish to skip the grind and purchase Overwatch Coin instead, here's how much the currency will cost you:

500 Coins: $4.99

$4.99 100 Coins: $9.99

$9.99 2200 Coins: $19.99

$19.99 5700 Coins: $49.99

$49.99 11600 Coins: $99.99

Despite a controversial launch, Overwatch 2 so far is headed in the right direction. Many new players have joined the series, along with the returning veterans. As recently announced by the developers, the title has amassed 25 million users within the first 10 days itself, and the number seems to be only increasing.

Fans of the series are now excited and eagerly waiting for the upcoming Halloween event, which will be bringing new skins, a PvE game mode, and more. Overwatch 2 is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes