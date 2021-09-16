Fans disappointed as FIFA 22 demo release speculations called off by FUT account

FIFA 22 is set to release in a matter of weeks. October 1 is the release date for one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. This year's version is set to introduce a range of new features that could change the sports gaming industry forever. HyperMotion, the flagship feature for the next-gen versions of the game, could revolutionize how developers make these types of games moving forward.
With that in mind, fans had been anxiously waiting for the FIFA 22 demo release announcement. Players of football's premier simulator are anxious to get the jump on the latest release, and the demo for the previous iterations usually arrived about two weeks prior to the game's release, making it prime time for the demo announcement.
However, an official FIFA Ultimate Team may have dashed all their hopes and dreams, leading to a disappointing reaction on Twitter.
Twitter disappointed over unlikely FIFA 22 demo release
Even prior to the tweet that has now dashed players' hopes and dreams, the outlook was beginning to look grim, and one player expects that EA will make the opposite announcement than the one everyone was hoping for.
Unfortunately, after a reply from the official FIFA Ultimate Team account, it seems there won't be a demo this year.
It should be noted that further down in that thread, they did admit that there could still potentially be a release, but it's extremely unlikely. One player noted that EA Chat said it would arrive on the 15th (yesterday), to which they replied that EA Chat wouldn't really know.
Another player is disappointed by the lack of a demo, but has shifted focus towards the coming release, which isn't too far away.
For players who may not have the money for the new game or weren't planning to purchase it, like this player, this comes as a blow to their chances of experiencing the latest release.
This marks the second consecutive year without a demo of that year's release, which is an interesting pattern for EA.
Though FIFA 22 will ultimately make EA a boatload of money, it seems that the lack of a demo will hurt them at least a little bit.
One user pointed out that the lack of a demo seemed aimed at making EA even more money.
Also Read
Whatever the reasoning behind it, fans are disappointed, and they will seemingly have to wait until October to experience the latest release.
Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!